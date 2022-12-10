KCR proposes a Telangana model for whole country

With the slogan “Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar” (this time, a government for farmers), Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) formally launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and unveiled its flag. The move came after the Election Commission approved changing the name of his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi to BRS.

Party leaders and supporters were in a jubilant mood outside Telangana Bhavan as they danced to the beats of Teen Maar bands. A group of Lambada tribal women added gaiety to the celebrations with their dance moves, colourful attire, and jewellery. However, commuters on the busy Banjara Hills road had a tough time as traffic became slow with a swelling crowd.

Celebrations as Telangana chief minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) formally launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Pic/News18

The chief minister unveiled the flag, a pink one with the outline of India’s map, at the “auspicious time” of 1.20 pm. He signed the name approval letter from ECI in the presence of Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy, actor Prakash Raj, and leaders from farmer associations. He also announced an alliance with the JD(S) and said that BRS would contest its first election in Karnataka next year.

Addressing his party leaders, KCR said that BRS is going to implement the Telangana model all over the country. “If the people of India give us the opportunity, BRS will be able to provide uninterrupted electricity supply even to remote villages across the country within two years. We can provide Dalit Bandhu incentive to 25 lakh families every year. In a democracy, the people should win, not political parties,” he said.

Though India is blessed with immense natural and human resources, states still fight over water, Rao said. “It is a shame that our farmers lead such lives despite the country brimming with resources. The rulers of this country are not able to provide the fruits of development to SC, ST, BC, minorities, and women. Dictatorship in governance should go. Let the federal spirit continue,” he said. Special schemes should be implemented for the upliftment of Dalit, Bahujan, and weaker sections, KCR added.

With inputs from News18