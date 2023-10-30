logo
KCR warns voters Cong will abolish welfare schemes

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday warned voters that the Congress, if voted to power in Telangana in the November 30 Assembly elections will abolish welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and free power to farmers.

Speaking at a rally here, Rao, also known as KCR, said people like eminent scientist Dr M S Swaminathan and organisations such as the UN also appreciated Rythu Bandhu– an investment support scheme for farmers, when introduced.

“Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy says Rythu Bandhu is a waste of public money. Another leader, the present PCC president, says three hours of power is enough for farmers. If the Congress wins (in the polls) they say Ram Ram to Rythu Bandhu and Jai Bhim to Dalit Bandhu. People should decide what kind of situation they would be in,” KCR alleged, hitting out at the grand old party.

Claiming that he is the one who came out with a scheme like Dalit Bandhu for the first time in the country, KCR further said he is not making any promises for the sake of elections but would like to distribute wealth to the people.

Speaking about the achievement of the state during the past ten years, Rao said Telangana, with three crore tonnes of paddy production per annum, is number two after Punjab.

He said if the BRS is voted to power again in the state, all the 93 lakh BPL families in Telangana will be provided fine rice and health insurance.

Recalling the days of his struggle during the separate Telangana movement, KCR said he started the agitation with just a handful of people, even though several people downplayed the cause.

