logo
HomeIndia PoliticsKejriwal asks L-G to order suspension of chief secretary
India Politics
0 likes

Kejriwal asks L-G to order suspension of chief secretary

rfm27v4 arvind kejriwal 625x300 29 September 23

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena the vigilance minister’s report accusing chief secretary Naresh Kumar of using his position to enable a “lucrative collaboration” between a company in which his son is a partner and the ILBS, government sources said on Saturday. The report was submitted to Kejriwal by vigilance minister Atishi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report has recommended Kumar’s suspension and a CBI investigation into the matter. Kumar has already denied any wrongdoing and alleged that “mudslinging” was being done by people with “vested interests” against whom vigilance action was taken for corruption.

On Saturday, the vigilance minister submitted another report to the chief minister that alleged “a clear attempt to destroy evidence, erase the tracks and prevent public scrutiny of the startling irregularities”. No immediate reaction was available from the chief secretary on the latest report of the vigilance minister.

The minister, in the fresh report, also alleged that “multiple web-posts” related to alleged irregularities between a private technology company (Metamix Technologies) and the ILBS were deleted within 24 hours of her submitting a report to the chief minister (on Friday) on the issue.

Atishi in her report claimed that the profile of the chief secretary’s son was deleted from LinkedIn while the official website of the technology company and its LinkedIn profile had also been taken down. The company, MetaNix, in a statement termed the allegations of destroying records as “lies” and claimed that the chief secretary’s son was not its founder, director or employee.

“We would like to clarify to all that such allegation is baseless and without any truth,” it said. The report of the vigilance minister clearly mentions that information of association of the chief secretary’s son with MetaMix was obtained from public domain. “There is no reason to doubt this information,” said a government source .

Atishi also alleged in her fresh report that a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, made by ILBS on September 1 announcing a collaboration of the hospital’s department of hepatology and the company had also been deleted. A doctor at ILBS said the social media handle was operated by her for updating academic activities only and it was not official handle of the institute.

Sources close to the chief secretary have claimed that his son is not a signatory to any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the company and ILBS. He is not at all connected with the company in question as a shareholder or director or partner or employee, they claimed.

The ILBS in a statement on Friday had denied the allegations as “totally baseless and without merit.” “ILBS confirms that it did not issue any purchase order or made any payment to any AI software developer or company,” it said.

With inputs from News18

The post Kejriwal asks L-G to order suspension of chief secretary first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Currency trading made clear: an Octa guide // Double Delight For Kerala Chief Minister P Vijayan // NBFCs To Face More Heat Than Banks // Sachin Pilot Is Confident Of Big Victory For Congress In Rajasthan Polls // Bangladesh seeks India’s help to secure Mujib killers // Indian E-Commerce Exports Should Touch $200 Billion In Next 6-7 Years: DGFT // Badal notice to CM Mann for ‘malicious’ allegations // Bangladesh At Political Crossroads With Wider International Ramifications // Haryana party hopes to become key player in Rajasthan // Amit Shah promises backward class CM for Telangana // Food Scarcity Adds To The Woes Of Awami League Govt As The Country Goes For Elections // Yung Kee Restaurant Collaborates with Perfume Trees Gin // Gaw Capital Partners Ranks 3rd in PERE’s 2023 Proptech 20 with Notable Increase in Capital Raised // Kejriwal asks L-G to order suspension of chief secretary // Kejriwal says PM scared of losing polls // Modi cites Gehlot-Pilot tussle to target Cong // Looking At The Great Works Of The Hollywood Filmmaker Martin Scorsese // Israeli Genocide Is On In Gaza Strip As Super Powers Play Geopolitical Games // Clash between rival Shiv Sena factions in Mumbai // The 21st Vietnam International Trade Fair in Ho Chi Minh City – VIETNAM EXPO 2023 in HCMC //