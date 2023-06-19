logo
Kejriwal asks voters to reject 'those with fake degrees'
Kejriwal asks voters to reject ‘those with fake degrees’

delhi govt centre ordinance services row arvind kejriwal sc verdict 168463914916x9 1

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said “illiterate people” are running the government at the Centre and urged voters not to pick those with ‘fake degrees’ next time.

Addressing a rally in Sriganganagar district of poll-bound Rajasthan, he said as a kid, he had heard politicians saying that India would become a developed country in 20 years. He said he had also heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which the latter said India would become a developed nation by 2047.

“How can we trust your talk? They (Centre) are telling lies. They do not know anything. Today, illiterate people are running the government at the Centre,” Kejriwal said. He further said, “If there were literate people in the central government, they would not have brought demonetisation and farm laws. When you vote for the next time, do one thing, vote for literate people. Do not vote for those who are illiterate and have fake degrees.” Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make inroads in Rajasthan where polls are slated at the end of this year. The Delhi chief minister further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feel offended because he is “literate, an engineer and was an IRS officer”.

He said he has plans to make India the top country in the world in 10 years.

Kejriwal also narrated the story of an illiterate king who ruined the entire country, thus emphasising the need to have a literate king to run the state of affairs.

He hit out at the BJP and the Congress rule, saying both the parties have looted Rajasthan and the country.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, the AAP leader said Delhi’s former deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia) gave poor children education, but (BJP) could not tolerate it so they sent him to jail.

“We are disciples of Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahab. Even if I and Bhagwant Mann are sent to jail, our work is not going to stop,” he asserted.

Kejriwal said the BJP and the Congress together looted the desert state and now it has a debt of Rs 5.50 lakh crore.

With inputs from News18

The post Kejriwal asks voters to reject ‘those with fake degrees’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.

