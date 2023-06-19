logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachNEXEA Partners Up with Allianz General, Exitra, and Spritzer to Empower Startups with Innovative Startup-Corporate Matching Programme
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
46 seen
0 Comments

NEXEA Partners Up with Allianz General, Exitra, and Spritzer to Empower Startups with Innovative Startup-Corporate Matching Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 June 2023 – NEXEA, a leading startup accelerator in Malaysia, has established a game-changing partnership with Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Allianz General), Exitra, Spritzer, and a few more large corporates in the Startup-Corporate Matching Programme. It aims to connect promising startups with established corporations and innovative tech companies for potential collaborations and partnership opportunities. The strategic alliance between NEXEA and Allianz brings together expertise and resources, fostering an environment that nurtures groundbreaking innovations and fuels the growth of the startup ecosystem in Malaysia and beyond. Furthermore, NEXEA’s partnership with Exitra forges a path towards transformative advancements in the startup landscape, combining their collective expertise to shape a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. These collaborations not only unleash their individual strengths but also unlock countless opportunities for innovation, growth, and remarkable success in the dynamic landscape of startups.

The Startup-Corporate Matching Programme is a unique initiative that leverages NEXEA’s expertise and network in the startup ecosystem to identify and match startups with corporates for the purposes of new markets, partnerships, joint ventures, investments and acquisitions. Joining the programme offers an array of benefits for startups, including the opportunity to secure corporate clients, establish relationships with potential future acquirers, enhance their ability to work more effectively with corporates, and potentially receive investments or form strategic partnerships.

“Allianz is committed to continued innovation and growth, and the NEXEA program is an excellent opportunity for us to explore new partnership possibilities that encourage this. Our focus this year is on identifying startups which have sustainable business models that align with our goals and that can help us expand into new markets. We’re happy to embark on the fourth year of this partnership with NEXEA. The journey has been filled with excitement, growth, and mutual success. We are excited to experience the continued impact of this partnership leading into the future.” said Sean, Allianz General’s Chief Executive Officer.

Every year, the programme matches thirty startups with ten corporates. Each startup was introduced to five to ten corporates, resulting in five successful matchings on average. The programme follows a timeline of six months to ensure a focused and efficient collaboration process. The programme has significantly impacted the success of startups from previous cohorts. The startups have raised an impressive amount of RM4,500,000 in funding.

“We are excited to work with startups because they bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and agility to the table. At Exitra, where we are constantly adopting new technologies and looking at improving how we do things, collaborating with startups allows us to do just that. Ultimately, it is a win-win for our staff and customers as we continually improve on our services and stay ahead of the curve.” – Kevin Teoh, COO of Exitra, a subsidiary of LGB Group.

The programme is open to startups from various sectors and stages so long as they have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and a clear value proposition for the corporates. The selected startups will undergo a series of workshops, mentoring sessions, pitching sessions and networking events with the corporates and other stakeholders.

“Leading corporates today recognise the value of partnering with startups as a means of driving innovation and new ways of doing the same old business. By collaborating with startups, they gain access to fresh perspectives, cutting-edge technologies, and novel business models that can help them create new revenue streams and better serve their customers,” said Ben Lim, the Managing Partner of NEXEA.

The programme is open for applications from startups in various sectors, such as FinTech, Insurtech, blockchain, e-commerce, property, FMCG, logistics, environment, waste & water management, and hospitality. The programme has access to over 80 corporates in these industries looking for innovative solutions and collaborations with startups.

For startups keen to learn more about the programme, visit Startup Corporate Matching Programme.

Hashtag: #NEXEA #SCMP #Allianz #Exitra #Spritzer


facebook.com/NEXEAVENTURES

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NEXEA

is a Malaysian Venture Capital and Startup Accelerator firm that specialises in supporting and funding technology companies that have the potential to be the next technology giants. NEXEA also has services for investors and corporations that want to invest or work with future technology giants. NEXEA is known for its mentors who are successful ex-entrepreneurs or C-levels who own or sell their businesses (IPO, M&A). The combination of experienced mentors, experts, and partners proves potent as the top companies out of 35+ startups invested by NEXEA have grown 3 to 16 times per year. NEXEA is based in Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

For more information, visit us at

Share

Comments

Related posts

Featured
Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
VHP protest against repeal of Karnataka anti-conversion law // RSS concerned at Manipur violence, appeals for peace // UPA-3 ‘very Much Possible’ in 2024, says Kapil Sibal // Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, 28th June: Saudi Arabia // UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists’ meetings in Iraq // Central Public Sector Jobs In India Are Being Made To Vanish Fast // Sharjah, Seoul unite in voyage through centuries of history // Flynas orders 30 Airbus A320neos // Bengal govt moves SC against deployment of central forces // BJP Leadership Wants The Estranged Allies To Be Back In NDA Before 2024 Polls // Myopic Modi Eyes US Trip For ‘Peace In Ukraine’ As Manipur Burns // Kejriwal asks voters to reject ‘those with fake degrees’ // India’s Grass-Root Democracy Is Under Threat From State Political Leadership // The 15th Straits Forum kicked off in Xiamen, Fujian province // Smaller Parties Looking For Alliance With Main Political Parties In UP // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 18 Jun 2023 // NEXEA Partners Up with Allianz General, Exitra, and Spritzer to Empower Startups with Innovative Startup-Corporate Matching Programme // Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting cooperation // Okta Introduces Okta Device Access to Help Organizations Mature their Zero Trust Strategy // Kerry Logistics Network Launches Global LCL Solutions //