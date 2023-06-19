NEXEA Partners Up with Allianz General, Exitra, and Spritzer to Empower Startups with Innovative Startup-Corporate Matching Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 June 2023 – NEXEA, a leading startup accelerator in Malaysia, has established a game-changing partnership with Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad (Allianz General), Exitra, Spritzer, and a few more large corporates in the Startup-Corporate Matching Programme. It aims to connect promising startups with established corporations and innovative tech companies for potential collaborations and partnership opportunities. The strategic alliance between NEXEA and Allianz brings together expertise and resources, fostering an environment that nurtures groundbreaking innovations and fuels the growth of the startup ecosystem in Malaysia and beyond. Furthermore, NEXEA’s partnership with Exitra forges a path towards transformative advancements in the startup landscape, combining their collective expertise to shape a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. These collaborations not only unleash their individual strengths but also unlock countless opportunities for innovation, growth, and remarkable success in the dynamic landscape of startups.

The Startup-Corporate Matching Programme is a unique initiative that leverages NEXEA’s expertise and network in the startup ecosystem to identify and match startups with corporates for the purposes of new markets, partnerships, joint ventures, investments and acquisitions. Joining the programme offers an array of benefits for startups, including the opportunity to secure corporate clients, establish relationships with potential future acquirers, enhance their ability to work more effectively with corporates, and potentially receive investments or form strategic partnerships.

“Allianz is committed to continued innovation and growth, and the NEXEA program is an excellent opportunity for us to explore new partnership possibilities that encourage this. Our focus this year is on identifying startups which have sustainable business models that align with our goals and that can help us expand into new markets. We’re happy to embark on the fourth year of this partnership with NEXEA. The journey has been filled with excitement, growth, and mutual success. We are excited to experience the continued impact of this partnership leading into the future.” said Sean, Allianz General’s Chief Executive Officer.

Every year, the programme matches thirty startups with ten corporates. Each startup was introduced to five to ten corporates, resulting in five successful matchings on average. The programme follows a timeline of six months to ensure a focused and efficient collaboration process. The programme has significantly impacted the success of startups from previous cohorts. The startups have raised an impressive amount of RM4,500,000 in funding.

“We are excited to work with startups because they bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and agility to the table. At Exitra, where we are constantly adopting new technologies and looking at improving how we do things, collaborating with startups allows us to do just that. Ultimately, it is a win-win for our staff and customers as we continually improve on our services and stay ahead of the curve.” – Kevin Teoh, COO of Exitra, a subsidiary of LGB Group.

The programme is open to startups from various sectors and stages so long as they have a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and a clear value proposition for the corporates. The selected startups will undergo a series of workshops, mentoring sessions, pitching sessions and networking events with the corporates and other stakeholders.

“Leading corporates today recognise the value of partnering with startups as a means of driving innovation and new ways of doing the same old business. By collaborating with startups, they gain access to fresh perspectives, cutting-edge technologies, and novel business models that can help them create new revenue streams and better serve their customers,” said Ben Lim, the Managing Partner of NEXEA.

The programme is open for applications from startups in various sectors, such as FinTech, Insurtech, blockchain, e-commerce, property, FMCG, logistics, environment, waste & water management, and hospitality. The programme has access to over 80 corporates in these industries looking for innovative solutions and collaborations with startups.

For startups keen to learn more about the programme, visit Startup Corporate Matching Programme.

Hashtag: #NEXEA #SCMP #Allianz #Exitra #Spritzer

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeaventures

https://www.facebook.com/NEXEAVENTURES

https://www.instagram.com/nexeaventures/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About NEXEA

NEXEA is a Malaysian Venture Capital and Startup Accelerator firm that specialises in supporting and funding technology companies that have the potential to be the next technology giants. NEXEA also has services for investors and corporations that want to invest or work with future technology giants. NEXEA is known for its mentors who are successful ex-entrepreneurs or C-levels who own or sell their businesses (IPO, M&A). The combination of experienced mentors, experts, and partners proves potent as the top companies out of 35+ startups invested by NEXEA have grown 3 to 16 times per year. NEXEA is based in Bandar Sunway, Selangor.

For more information, visit us at http://www.nexea.co