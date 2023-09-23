logo
HomeIndia PoliticsKejriwal attributes free power to God’s grace
India Politics
Kejriwal attributes free power to God’s grace

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said his government is providing free and round-the-clock electricity supply as he has God’s blessings.

Inaugurating development works in the Mahipalpur area of the Bijwasan Assembly segment on Friday, Kejriwal said only two states, Delhi and Punjab, ruled by the AAP have provided free electricity, whereas in other states people are paying higher bills and yet faced hours-long power cuts.

“There are only two states — Delhi and Punjab — where electricity is free. This is magic. Only I have the blessings of God to provide free and 24-hour electricity supply,” he said.

The AAP convener said his government in Delhi has worked more to provide roads, sewer and water pipelines in unauthorised colonies than what other parties did in 70 years.

He said Delhi was a surplus state despite providing free education, medical care, water and electricity because it was run by an honest government.

Invoking Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” movie’s dialogue, Kejriwal said that politicians visit people during elections and seek votes in the name of caste and religion. Those politicians should be asked if they will provide education to children and health services to the people, he said.

“I do not know any other political party that talks about education and the health of the people. Only AAP works for education and health. We are not here to do politics, we are in politics to serve and build the nation,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said India can not become ‘Vishwaguru’ (world leader) unless good education and health facilities are ensured for everyone in the country.

The Delhi chief minister said that he will not let people-centric development and welfare works of his government stop despite hurdles created in the path of his government.

With inputs from News18

