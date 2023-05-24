logo
Kejriwal, Mann to Meet Uddhav for fight against ordinance

cm uddav rules out chances of cross voting says there wont be split in sena led mva

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders arrived here on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Banerjee assured Kejriwal that her party would support him in his fight against the central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in the Delhi.

The Delhi CM told reporters on Tuesday that a forthcoming vote in the Rajya Sabha on a bill to convert the central ordinance into law will be a semi-final before the 2024 elections.

With inputs from News18

The post Kejriwal, Mann to Meet Uddhav for fight against ordinance first appeared on IPA Newspack.

