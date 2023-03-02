Kejriwal picks Atishi, Saurabh to fill gap left by Sisodia, Jain exits

After Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal accepted the resignation of his trusted lieutenants Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain from the cabinet, departments held by Sisodia were handed over to ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand on Tuesday. Gahlot and Anand will take care of the departments till new ministers are appointed in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Sources earlier on Wednesday said that Kejriwal has recommended the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet. Kejriwal later in the day confirmed the same and asserted that Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj who will be inducted into his Cabinet will perform with double the speed.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit on Wednesday out at the BJP over Manish Sisodia’s arrest, asking “if Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won’t he be released tomorrow?”

“If Sisodia and Jain join BJP today, they will walk out of jails and all cases will end. Their objective is to send CBI and ED behind opposition leaders and trouble them,” Kejriwal said after a meeting with AAP MLAs and councilors.

Kejriwal also launched a staunch defence of Sisodia and Jain, who led the Delhi government’s education and health ministries among several others.

Kejriwal alleged that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were arrested just to “sabotage the good work being done” in Delhi’s education and health sectors.

“The AAP is a storm. We will be unstoppable now and our time has come,” he said.

“Two people who brought laurels to India have been jailed by PM Modi. Excise policy was an excuse… there was no scam. Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education… Jain was arrested as he did good work in health,” Kejriwal added.