Kejriwal retweets Modi’s 2013 poser about ordinance

The fight between Delhi government and Centre remains on with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal now retweeting a post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2013 in which PM Modi wrote “why ordinance?”.

PM Modi was the Gujarat chief minister back then and had posted the tweet to hit out at Congress that was at the Centre over an issue. “Parliament is anyway meeting. Why could Centre not take Parliament in confidence and give a good bill? Why ordinance? asks @narendramodi,” the 2013 tweet read.

Now, amid Delhi government’s tussle with Centre’s over latter’s ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal has found the 2013 tweet and retweeted it asking “Why ordinance Sir”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government will challenge in the Supreme Court the Centre’s “unconstitutional” ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi, while the BJP asserted that the move was necessary as the AAP dispensation was “intimidating” officers and “misusing” its powers.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Kejriwal said the ordinance was a “direct challenge” to the “majesty and power of the Supreme Court”.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has charged that the ordinance, promulgated Friday night, “overturns” the May 11 Supreme Court order that gave the elected government in Delhi the control over services matter. The development sparked a face off between the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the Centre and the Lt Governor.

It is an “insult” and contempt of the court, the chief minister alleged and added it seems that if the court comes out with any judgement against the Centre, they will overturn it.

He alleged that the ordinance was an attack on the country’s federal structure and appealed to Opposition parties not to let the passage of the related bill in the Rajya Sabha. He added he would also meet with leaders of these parties.

“I will also go to people, door to door, in Delhi and the AAP will take to the streets against the ordinance because it snatches powers of Delhi people,” the AAP convener said and alleged the ordinance was a ploy to stop his government’s work.

In a move that virtually nullified the May 11 Supreme Court order, Centre promulgated the ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against IAS and DANICS cadre officers.

The Centre’s ordinance has also reinstated the final authority of the Delhi lieutenant governor in transfers and postings of bureaucrats and solidified his role as an administrator empowered to take decisions on proposals considered or decided by the elected government.