Kenanga Futures Announces Eight Eight Cashback Festival 2022 Campaign

Chief Executive Officer / Executive Director & Head of Listed Derivatives, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 8 August 2022 – Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd (“Kenanga Futures”) is back with another nationwide Campaign, “Eight Eight Cashback Festival”, aimed at rewarding new and existing clients with a cashback reward of up to 28% for those who trade CME Group (“CME”) micro products from 8 August to 31 October 2022.

The Campaign mechanism involves participants to trade into seven (7) CME Group products namely, Micro E-mini S&P 500 Futures, Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 Futures, Micro E-mini Dow Futures, Micro E-mini Russell 200 Futures, Micro WTI Crude Oil Futures, Micro Silver Futures and E-micro Gold Futures.

The Micro E-mini products provide clients access to the four leading U.S. stock indexes through bite size contracts. Owing to the fact that the contracts are only a tenth of the size of a standard contract, it also plays a vital role in making futures more accessible, allowing traders to buy small fractions of individual stocks which enables them to manage their risks and portfolio appropriately as market conditions change.

Eligible participants will be rewarded with a cashback reward based on the total gross brokerage generated during the Campaign period. Participants who trade a total gross brokerage between USD100 to USD300 will earn 8% cashback, while those who trade between USD301 and USD800 or more than USD800 will earn – 18% and 28% cashback respectively.

Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director and Head of Listed Derivatives of Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd, Azila Abdul Aziz said, “With accessibility to additional seven (7) products under the CME Group, we believe this campaign will help diversify portfolios and create structural growth to individual traders moving forward. Clients value efficient and convenient solutions when it comes to trading. With our KDF TradeActiveTM platform and cashback rewards in place, we hope this campaign will be an incentive for clients to begin their journey in Futures trading.”

“The Campaign is one of the few initiatives that we do at Kenanga Futures to create awareness and educate the general public with knowledge about the opportunities available in the listed derivatives market. This is in line with our continuous commitment to further engage and educate new and existing clients thus enabling them to see futures contracts as a tool to hedge and leverage their varied investment exposures,” added Azila.

For more information about Kenanga Futures and the “Eight Eight Cashback Festival” campaign, please visit http://www.kenangafutures.com.my.

-Terms and conditions apply



About Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd 199501024398 (353603-X)

Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd is an award-winning Malaysian listed derivatives broker regulated under the Securities Commission Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia Berhad. The company offers clients electronic market access to trade listed products on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives and CME Group. Apart from being a direct member of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad and the clearinghouse, the company is also a registered broker with the U.S. CFTC and was granted exemption relief pursuant to Commission Regulation 30.10 which enables the company to paper directly with entities in the U.S. On the domestic front, the company has an extensive network with 24 branches nationwide licensed to trade listed derivatives.

Clients can access both U.S. and Malaysian listed derivatives on a single trading platform via the company’s trademarked real-time customised online trading solution, KDF TradeActive™. KDF TradeActive™ is available on both desktop and mobile devices, giving clients easy access to real-time market data and flexibility to trade on-the-go.

