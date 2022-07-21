Kenanga Investment Bank Named Malaysia’s Best Securities House 2022

Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 July 2022 – Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (“Kenanga”) the country’s leading independent investment bank has been named Best Securities House Malaysia 2022 at the Asiamoney 2022 Best Securities Houses Awards.

The prestigious award recognises the exceptional record performance of Kenanga Investment Bank in 2021, and is a nod towards the strength of the Group’s diverse revenue stream and fast-growing client base.

“It is an honour to receive this accolade. As a home-grown brand with almost 50 years of history in the country, we have grown from to strength to strength, from a humble stockbroking house, to the full-fledge investment bank that we are today. At the core of our continued progress, is the resilience, innovation and dedication of our teams, as well as the trust and support from over half a million Malaysian investors and traders who are our clients,” commented Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

“Looking forward, we remain focused on reinforcing our business fundamentals and strengthening our digital offerings and infrastructure to ensure we continue to bring the best of financial solutions to our clients,” Datuk Chay added.

“Despite the current uncertainties of the global and domestic markets, our vast experience navigating different market cycles and conditions over the years, will put us in good stead,” said Datuk Chay.

The Group remains the largest and fastest growing retail stockbroker with a market share of over 25% as at 31 March 2022, up 3.0% from the previous corresponding quarter.

The Group’s joint-venture with Rakuten Trade, a fully online stockbroking platform has received over 245,000 trading accounts under its belt since the partnership began and customers can look forward to more exciting new-value added products and features on the platform that will set the stage for more seamless and optimal customer journey and experience.

In February 2022, the Group launched Kenanga Digital Investing (KDI), a fully A.I. driven digital investment platform designed to simplify how Malaysians save and invest. This newly launched product has crossed RM200 million in asset under management (AUM).

The Asiamoney 2022 Best Securities Houses Awards examined domestic securities houses of 12 markets in Asia, and winners were determined through information from daily coverage of the region, proprietary polls and awards data, league tables as well as interviews, and third-party sources.

About Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (197301002193 (15678-H))

Established for more than 45 years, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (the Group) is a financial group in Malaysia with extensive experience in equity broking, investment banking, treasury, Islamic banking, listed derivatives, investment management, wealth management, structured lending and trade financing with strong foundations in regulatory compliance and risk management.

An innovative and established home-grown brand, the Group’s digital ambition includes building a robust digital ecosystem that meets the needs of its clients and businesses. Some of its game-changing products includes Malaysia’s fully online digital stockbroking platform Rakuten Trade and a fully A.I. robo-advisor, Kenanga Digital Investing. The Group also launched Malaysia’s first securities broking e-wallet, Kenanga Money, paved the way in AI-led Quan and algorithmic trading, kick-started a revolutionary supply chain financing solution for SMEs and made inroads into the digital assets space through its investment in Tokenize Technology (M) Sdn.Bhd.

The Group has garnered a host of awards and accolades reflecting its strong market position. It was awarded under the categories of Highest Returns to Shareholder Over Three Years, Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation by Bursa Malaysia, Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant, Best Structured Warrant Issuer, Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation, Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation Investment Bank; along with Best Trading Participant and Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation and for Equity and Financial Derivatives for 18 consecutive years. The Group was also accorded the title of Best Institutional Derivatives Trading category by Bursa Malaysia.

The Group continues to be a regular and repeat recipient of distinguished industry accolades, such as the Lipper, Fundsupermart and Morningstar awards. Rakuten Trade, Malaysia’s first fully digital securities broker in 2017 via a joint venture with Japanese fintech giant Rakuten Securities Inc was also named Malaysia’s fintech company of the year in 2018 by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). For its continued efforts towards community outreach and employee volunteerism, the Group was awarded the coveted Company of the Year award for environmental and sustainability at Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021. The Group is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principle-based approach to responsible business.

Today, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad is an award-winning leading independent investment bank in the country with a continuous commitment towards driving collaboration, innovation, digitalisation and sustainability in the marketplace.