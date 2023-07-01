logo
India
India
Kerala CM opposes BJP’s UCC ‘communal agenda’

pinarayi vijayan 168395029716x9 1

Kerala Chief Minister and Congress opposed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, calling it a “majority communal agenda” and “divisive” while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena extended support for Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision of one nation, one law.

Centre’s move can only be seen as a plan to implement the “majority communal agenda of ‘one nation, one culture’ by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country”, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, accusing the BJP of “electoral agenda in bringing up the sudden debate on the Uniform Civil Code.”

Vijayan said instead of imposing a uniform civil code, efforts should be made to reform and amend discriminatory practices within personal laws. “The support of that particular community is essential for such efforts. It should be through discussions involving all the stakeholders,” he said.

“Triggering debates around Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening communal divide. Let’s oppose any attempts to undermine India’s pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities,” chief minister Vijayan said in a tweet.

The Congress has also opposed the move and said termed UCC as “DCC – Dividing Civil Code” that seeks to divide the country’s politics. Congress spokesperson Meem Afzal said the “UCC is not the agenda, rather the agenda is to divide the people of the country”.

“The issue is to divide politics and people and spread hatred among them. Even the prime minister is naming a particular section of people, whereas this issue is not of one section. This is an issue of every section, every religion and every language. If you are doing some work, it should be acceptable to all,” he said.

With inputs from News18

With inputs from News18

