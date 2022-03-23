Kerry Logistics Network Acquires Rehabilitation Equipment Supplier Pro-Med Technology To Strengthen Foothold in Medical Equipment Distribution in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 March 2022 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Pro-Med Technology Ltd (‘Pro-Med’), a supplier of rehabilitation equipment based in Hong Kong. This move will further broaden KLN’s exposure in the medical field and strengthen its service capability in the medical equipment distribution business under the Kerry Medical brand.

KLN will support Pro-Med to grow in the rehabilitation device sector with KLN’s resources, including those of Kerry Medical and Kerry Pharma, in terms of customer base, logistics and reputation as well as to maximise the synergy with other businesses under the Kerry Medical and Kerry Pharma brands.

Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director – Integrated Logistics of KLN, said, “To welcome Pro-Med to KLN marks our determination to expand in the healthcare sector. For the last two years, KLN’s strength in pharmaceutical and medical logistics was one of the reasons we were able to contribute to managing a global health crisis. We are eager to expand our portfolio in the distribution of medical equipment and we are looking to support Pro-Med’s regional expansion.”

With the addition of Pro-Med to its portfolio, KLN can further diversify its product offerings and extend into the service industry, as well as consumer use in elderly care by building another specialised pillar in rehabilitation, as well as widen the range of products it sells to hospitals and residential care homes in Hong Kong. Currently, Kerry Medical’s expertise lies in cardiovascular, surgical and medical consumables. Going forward, KLN will be responsible for the logistics of Pro-Med’s supplies, including international freight forwarding for importing devices and integrated logistics in Hong Kong and Macau.

Founded in 1999 and managed by registered physiotherapists, Pro-Med mainly supplies a wide range of innovative and high-quality rehabilitation equipment, technologies and solutions from renowned manufacturers from all over the world to hospitals and clinics, elderly centres, universities and fitness centres in Hong Kong.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Pro-Med Technology Ltd

Pro-Med Technology Limited was established in 1999. For over 20 years, the company has focused on exploring and introducing innovative and high-quality products, technologies and solutions from all over the world to professionals in the field of rehabilitation, wellness and healthcare in Hong Kong. Its customers span across a wide range of segments including hospitals, clinics, education institutions and schools, welfare organisations and various kinds of fitness centres. Pro-Med Technology works hand-in-hand with each of its customers in implementing supplied solutions in their daily practices. It is motivated by seeing patients and people in need benefitting from the equipment it supplied, which is the driving force for its continuous self-perfection.

