HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 December 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’; Stock Code 0636.HK) is the proud recipient of the Corporate Green Governance Award – Corporate Leadership at the Hong Kong Green Awards 2020 (the ‘Awards’), recognised for its excellent commitment and outstanding execution in the area of green governance policies and implementation.

Inaugurated in 2010, the Awards are organised and presented annually by the Green Council to acknowledge companies with exceptional performance and achievements in green procurement, green management, environmental, health and safety management and green governance. It also aims at encouraging companies to increase their environmental considerations and responsibility, and to drive better environmental performance.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “We are very happy to receive recognition for our commitment and efforts to incorporate green initiatives and practices into our governance and operations. With environmental management now becoming an essential and pressing issue, we are eager to fulfil our role as a socially and environmentally responsible corporate citizen, to create value for our shareholders while contributing to a sustainable future.”

Kerry Logistics Network is dedicated to making its operations greener by managing its emissions, optimising the use of resources and protecting the natural environment and ecosystems that we rely on. Guided by its environmental policy, Kerry Logistics Network endeavours to minimise its environmental footprint by reducing air and GHG emissions, optimising waste management and managing discharges to land and water.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About Hong Kong Green Awards

The Hong Kong Green Awards was first organised and staged by the Green Council in 2010 with the goal of formally identifying and recognising companies with exceptional performance on green purchasing and/or green management. It is an extraordinary internal audit tool for enterprises to inspect the environmental performance. By participating in the awards, companies can re-examine the compliance of various procedures in their daily operations with environmental requirements. Having more stringent evaluation criteria than the law regulatory requirements, corporates can further establish and improve the environmental management system.