India Politics
Kharge completes first year on a high note

mallikarjun kharge has shown his mettle in nearly one of his congress presidency 1

As Mallikarjun Kharge completed one year in office as Congress President on October 26, the party has been able to rejuvenate its cadres with back-to-back victories in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and also has been able to hold its flock together. Kharge was elected as the Congress President in last October after defeating Shashi Tharoor in the party’s internal polls for the top post.

He had officially taken over as the Congress President on October 26. On Thursday (October 26), when he completed one year in office, the party in a post on X, said, “Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress President Committed To People’s Good. Shri Kharge embodies the virtues of the Indian National Congress – Virtues of democracy, social justice, secularism, inclusive growth and patriotism.”

The party said that having risen through the ranks, Kharge is an ideal example of what passion and persistence can achieve.

“From a humble position of a block-level leader to becoming the party’s elected president, his journey studded with 55 years of electoral success is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the cause of democracy,” the Congress said.

“He (Kharge) is a fearless leader who fights for and defends the ideals he believes in. He also champions the rights of poor & marginalised,” the party said.

“Under his leadership, the party has made significant progress. He has also been instrumental in revitalising the party’s organisational structure and outreach to the people,” the Congress said.

However, during his one year stint as the party chief, Kharge brought the much-needed change in party’s functioning. He reconstituted the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC), party’s highest decision making body, which includes senior leaders like Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others.

While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees. The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

Even under the formula of 50 per cent under 50 years, leaders like Sachin Pilot, K Patel and Gaurav Gogoi have found the place. Supriya Shrinate, Alka Lamba, Deepender Hooda, Praniti Shinde, Yashomati Thakur, Jothimani and others have been included too under the same formula.

With inputs from News18

