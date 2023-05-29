logo
Just in:
Forced Labour In India Highest In The World At Present // Cong meet to iron out Punjab row over supporting AAP // OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Partnership // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 28 May 2023 // Row over ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ film awaiting release // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Crown Prince of Sharjah on Al Maktoum wedding // IGC and Datang Wealth, a financial institution in the Mainland, to reach long-term strategic cooperation // Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt // Emirates free hotel booking for transit passengers // Kharge meeting Gehlot, Pilot to sort out problem // High-level UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to enhance bilateral cooperation and sign Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement // Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair // Remembering Tina Turner, The Unapologetic Queen Of Rock And Roll // TCL Introduces New Mini LED QLED TVs, Soundbars and Smart Home Devices, Delivering Immersive Entertainment and Innovative Domestic Solutions to Audiences in Asia-Pacific // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed, on Al Maktoum wedding // 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University // Cooperative federalism turned into joke, Kejriwal to Modi // Stalin bats for bullet train service in India // ERC presents fresh aid to Sudanese in Chad //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaKharge meeting Gehlot, Pilot to sort out problem
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Kharge meeting Gehlot, Pilot to sort out problem

congress chief mallikarjun kharges swipe at pm modi

In an effort to find a middle ground between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to hold meetings with the two warring leaders on Monday in Delhi. As per a senior party leader familiar with the development, the Congress chief will hold separate meetings with the duo.

In an effort to broker a truce between Gehlot and Pilot, Congress has also roped in senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Kharge’s proposed meetings come close on the heels of Pilot’s “ultimatum” that if three demands he made from the Gehlot government were not met by the end of this month, he would launch a state-wide agitation. Rajasthan’s former Deputy CM has asked for a high-level inquiry into the alleged scams that took place during the tenure of the former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje government, as one of his demands.

Meanwhile, the chief minister’s office has also released Gehlot’s programme confirming his visit to Delhi, where he will also lay the foundation stone of the Rajasthan House.

According to the senior leader, a meeting of the Congress top brass with all the state leaders was scheduled on May 26 but was later postponed.  He said that now the high command will meet Gehlot and Pilot separately to bring them on one platform ahead of the assembly elections, which are due later this year.

Kharge was successful in bringing Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar together in Karnataka and the party now wants to try the same formula in Rajasthan, the senior leader said.

He also said that a few days ago a meeting of the Congress high command with the leaders of all poll-bound states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, was planned, which was postponed.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Kharge meeting Gehlot, Pilot to sort out problem first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed, on Al Maktoum wedding // Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting // Stalin bats for bullet train service in India // 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University // Kharge to lead delegation to President on Manipur violence // Kharge meeting Gehlot, Pilot to sort out problem // IGC and Datang Wealth, a financial institution in the Mainland, to reach long-term strategic cooperation // Karnataka Election Results Have Given The Congress Some Useful Lessons // ERC presents fresh aid to Sudanese in Chad // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed; Khaled bin Mohamed on Al Maktoum wedding // Opposition slams Delhi Police ‘manhandling’ wrestlers // Cooperative federalism turned into joke, Kejriwal to Modi // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Crown Prince of Sharjah on Al Maktoum wedding // Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt // Row over ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ film awaiting release // TCL Hosts Asia-Pacific Launch to Showcase Latest Innovations Designed to Expand Imaginations and Ignite Passions // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // Culture Wars Bubble Below The Surface Across Arab Region // OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Partnership // Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair //