logo
Just in:
BJP dares Karnataka govt to ban RSS, Bajrang Dal // Row over ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ film awaiting release // OPPO Brings Inspirational Moments to People through Professional Imaging Technologies at Roland-Garros 2023 // UAE’s International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate garners international acclaim // OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Partnership // High-level UAE delegation visits Czech Republic to enhance bilateral cooperation and sign Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement // Karnataka Election Results Have Given The Congress Some Useful Lessons // Cong meet to iron out Punjab row over supporting AAP // Kharge to lead delegation to President on Manipur violence // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed; Khaled bin Mohamed on Al Maktoum wedding // Stalin bats for bullet train service in India // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 28 May 2023 // Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair // ERC presents fresh aid to Sudanese in Chad // Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed, on Al Maktoum wedding // 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University // UAE calls for resumption of dialogue, de-escalation between Serbia and Kosovo // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Crown Prince of Sharjah on Al Maktoum wedding // TCL Introduces New Mini LED QLED TVs, Soundbars and Smart Home Devices, Delivering Immersive Entertainment and Innovative Domestic Solutions to Audiences in Asia-Pacific //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaKharge to lead delegation to President on Manipur violence
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Kharge to lead delegation to President on Manipur violence

h2c7gft murmu 625x300 31 January 23

The Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent violence in Manipur, saying a horrific tragedy is unfolding there while the PM is obsessed about his “self-coronation”.

A delegation led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will be calling on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday morning regarding the situation in the state, according to party general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

He said 25 days after Manipur started burning, things turned from bad to worse on the eve of the long-awaited visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Imphal.

“Despite Article 355 being imposed, there’s a total and complete breakdown of law and order and administration in the state,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

“It’s a horrific tragedy unfolding while the prime minister is obsessed about his self-coronation. Not a single appeal of peace issued by him nor has there been a genuine outreach to rebuild trust between communities,” he said in an apparent reference to the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said nearly 40 armed militants involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the northeastern state beset by ethnic rioting.

Separately, police officials on Sunday said at least two people were killed and 12 injured in different instances of firing upon civilians and clashes between militants and security forces since the early hours of the day.

Ethnic clashes, which have claimed over 75 lives, first broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

With inputs from News18

The post Kharge to lead delegation to President on Manipur violence first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Nahyan bin Mubarak visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair // UAE calls for resumption of dialogue, de-escalation between Serbia and Kosovo // ERC presents fresh aid to Sudanese in Chad // Kharge to lead delegation to President on Manipur violence // Forced Labour In India Highest In The World At Present // Emirates free hotel booking for transit passengers // Cong poses 9 inconvenient questions to PM Modi // TCL Introduces New Mini LED QLED TVs, Soundbars and Smart Home Devices, Delivering Immersive Entertainment and Innovative Domestic Solutions to Audiences in Asia-Pacific // TCL Hosts Asia-Pacific Launch to Showcase Latest Innovations Designed to Expand Imaginations and Ignite Passions // Kharge meeting Gehlot, Pilot to sort out problem // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 28 May 2023 // Mohammed bin Rashid receives greetings of Mansour bin Zayed; Khaled bin Mohamed on Al Maktoum wedding // Remembering Tina Turner, The Unapologetic Queen Of Rock And Roll // Karnataka Election Results Have Given The Congress Some Useful Lessons // IGC and Datang Wealth, a financial institution in the Mainland, to reach long-term strategic cooperation // Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt // Six CMs staying away from PM’s NITI Aayog meeting // Stalin bats for bullet train service in India // Cooperative federalism turned into joke, Kejriwal to Modi // 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University //