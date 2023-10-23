logo
HomeIndia PoliticsKharge writes to PM over ‘politicisation’ of bureaucracy
India Politics
0 likes

Kharge writes to PM over ‘politicisation’ of bureaucracy

mallikarjun kharge has shown his mettle in nearly one of his congress presidency

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the government’s recent orders asking officials to “showcase” the achievements of the last nine years was “politicisation” of the bureaucracy and demanded their withdrawal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his letter, Kharge objected to the government order issued on October 18 which, he claimed, stated that senior officers of ranks as high as joint secretary, director and deputy secretary are to be deployed to all 765 districts of India as “Rath Prabharis” to “showcase achievements of the last nine years of Government of India”.

He also referred to another order of the Ministry of Defence on October 9, 2023, directing soldiers on annual leave to spend time in promoting government schemes, making them “soldier-ambassadors”.

“It is no coincidence that the last nine years correspond to your tenure in office. This is of grave concern for multiple reasons,” Kharge said, alleging that senior officers are being deputed for “marketing activity” of the incumbent government.

“It is a clear violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which directs that no government servant shall take part in any political activity.

“While it is acceptable for government officers to disseminate information, to make them ‘celebrate’ and ‘showcase’ achievements blatantly turns them into political workers of the ruling party.

“The fact that only ‘achievements’ of the last nine years are being considered, gives away the fact that this is a transparently political order in the run-up to the five state elections and the general elections of 2024,” the Congress chief alleged.

He said if senior officers of departments are being deputed for “marketing activity” of the current government, the governance of the country will grind to a halt for the next six months.

“In view of protecting our democracy and our Constitution, it is imperative that the above orders are withdrawn immediately,” Kharge told the prime minister.

“For the Modi Government, all agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments of the government are now officially ‘Pracharaks’,” he alleged in a post on X.

“In view of protecting our democracy and our Constitution, it is imperative that the orders which would lead to the politicising of Bureaucracy and our Armed Forces must be withdrawn immediately,” Kharge also said in his post while sharing the letter.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared the letter on X and said, “Mallikarjun Kharge-ji, Congress President, has just written to the PM on the blatant politicisation taking place of civil servants and soldiers who must, at all times, be kept independent and non-political.” Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said he is writing on a matter of great public importance which is of concern not just to the INDIA parties but also to people at large.

With inputs from News18

The post Kharge writes to PM over ‘politicisation’ of bureaucracy first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
A Year After Rollout, Private 5G Struggles To Find Takers // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 23 Oct 2023 // IPOs Of Small And Medium Enterprises Raise Rs 3,540 Crore In 2023 So Far // MindHub Academy 與廣州VV ART維維藝術創作合作 // GPE Launches Virtual Reality Film on Climate Change And Education // Kharge writes to PM over ‘politicisation’ of bureaucracy // Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque // Supporter alleges Fadnavis bid to ‘control’ Ajit Pawar // Biden’s Israel-Ukraine Money Appeal Envisions War-Based Economy // Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony // Japan-UAE non-oil trade up to $7.4 billion // Net FDI Into India Declines To $2.99 Billion In April-August // SurgeGraph Launches New AI Image Generation Feature: Content Vision // India’s Foreign Trade Has Hit A Bump In The Face Of Global Uncertainties // FHA-HoReCa announces new initiatives and partnerships for 2024 edition, covering Technology Solutions and Talent recognition // RSS chief on why no Israel-like war happens in India // Nadda brings up ‘warship holiday’ to counter Kharge // Fact-Checker Zubair Being Awarded Freedom Of Expression Award Is Good News // Correcting and Replacing: Lighting the Way to the Future: Renowned Brands Unveil Breakthroughs in the World-Renowned Lighting Marketplace // Cong high command calls for truce with SP //