Kingkey Asset Management’s External Asset Management services gains momentum

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 June 2022 – Kingkey Asset Management (KKAM), a subsidiary of Kingkey Financial International, is a leading asset management company in the Asia-Pacific region, providing diversified asset management services, including: External Asset Management (EAM), Discretionary Investment Management (DPM), the establishment of offshore funds and so as the asset allocation and structuring solutions for high-net-worth clients and family offices which headquarter in Asia-Pacific region. Its external asset management service has made great progress. Since its launch, it has partnered with many renounced financial institutions included but no limited to global investment banks and private banks. With a truly customer-first management policy, it has created great added value for customers’ investment.

KKAM is different from the traditional asset management model. The core investment team is composed of a number of investment specialists with more than 20 years of rich experience. They arrange personal investment plans for customers and help them keep abreast of global financial market information. KKAM provides discretionary investment service so as to integrate the client’s overall assets and to best fulfil their financial goals. Experienced investment specialists of KKAM will carefully elevates and seize market opportunities that could bring wealth appreciation, and also tailor-made in-depth, appropriate and detailed investment strategy. During the process, the investment team will take the time to fully understand the investment objection of client, to ensure that the investment strategy in line with client’s objectives, requirements, and risk profile. Through ongoing optimization of investment portfolio, the wealth will grow steadily, and ensure that the investment activities are always in line with your current circumstances.

Earlier, KKAM has announced to be the investment manager of the ” KK Special Opportunities Income Fund SP (KKSOI)”. The fund focuses on the development projects with great growth potential, located in mainland Greater Bay Area as well as the core areas of the world’s first-tier cities. Also, with the increasingly diverse and complex financial needs of high-net-worth families, KKAM has announced its partnership with an innovative financial technology trust company – FGA Trust, and became its first investment manager. FGA Trust combined with innovative financial technology which aim to break the traditional framework of the trust industry.

FGA Trust adopts innovative technology to redefine the trust industry. Its one-stop fintech trust online platform provides a variety custody solutions for individuals, companies, banks, financial institutions and asset managers, enabling users to conveniently control assets in a confidential, safe and compliant manner, you can execute a series of commands at anytime and anywhere just at your fingertips. Its custody assets are very diverse, including but not limit to cash, insurance, investment products, precious metals, private company shares, real estate, overseas assets, vehicles, valuables, etc., As well as including digital assets and Investment products, some emerging investment products that have become popular in recent years such as NFTs can also be hosted on the platform. On the other hand, FGA Trust also provides diverse support among both traditional and digital assets, including asset-linked credit cards, trust asset management, offshore bank custody accounts, global investment, offshore digital asset custody, etc. With the innovative fintech support, FGA Trust keep it up with the times.

About Kingkey Asset Management

Kingkey Asset Management Limited (“KKAM”), is a subsidiary of Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Limited (HKEx: 1468.HK), KKAM is a licensed intermediary approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (Central No.: BKK610), which is authorized to provides regulatory activities for asset management (category 9). KKAM is a leading asset management company in the Asia-Pacific region. KKAM provides diversified asset management services, including external asset management (EAM), discretionary investment management (DPM), the establishment of offshore funds and so as the asset allocation and structuring solutions for high-net-worth clients and family offices which headquarter in Asia-Pacific region. The professional investment team of KKAM has rich experience and comprehensive investment knowledge. Through comprehensive data analysis and research, KKAM provide customers with unique investment insights, flexible and desirable perspectives as the foundation of investment portfolios.

