22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Customs in Dubai Airports during H1 2023 // Sharad Pawar skipping important Bengaluru conclave // Marketplacer Extension Now Available On Adobe Commerce Marketplace // BJP Is Focusing On Revival In Southern States Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls // Bybit's World Series of Trading 2023 WIll Be an All-Star Showdown for Elite Crypto Traders // Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection Insurance programme // Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Balghaiylam residential development valued at AED 8 billion // OliveX Exchange announced the official launch of its governance token, OVE, for mining on July 16th // Tharoor praises Modi govt's G20 diplomacy, decries China policy // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 17 Jul 2023 // Big Jump In Cases Of Unruly Mid-Air Behaviour By Passengers After Covid Pandemic // Kumaraswamy says BJP electoral tie-up talks premature // 500 Global and Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) to Power Third Cohort of Startups to Aim for Next Level Growth // NDA Conclave On July 18 Is A Sort Of Challenge To Opposition Meet In Bengaluru // A Broad Front Of Samajwadi Party And Congress Can Only Challenge BJP In Uttar Pradesh // Liwa Date Festival kicks off its 19th edition // Maharashtra Politics Turns Bizarre Before Lok Sabha Elections In 2024 // India Is Working On Global Currency Trade Deals Widening Its Coverage // India's Import Of Cheaper Russian Oil Falls Into Chinese Yuan Trap // EPAA launches 6th edition of 'Together for a More Beautiful Summer' Programme //
Kumaraswamy says BJP electoral tie-up talks premature
India
Kumaraswamy says BJP electoral tie-up talks premature

deve gowda will not run for presidential polls says son h d kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday termed as “premature” talks of an electoral tie-up between his party and the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

He also attacked the Congress over the meeting of Opposition leaders here, saying it’s trying to project it as a great achievement while the party-ruled Government in Karnataka is not bothered about suicide of farmers.

On reports that the JD(S) may join hands with the BJP for the Parliamentary elections, he termed it as “premature”. “(Lok Sabha) Elections are still 8-9 months away. Let’s see”, Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

Without referring to the Congress, the former Chief Minister said banners have been put up along the roads here for the meeting and they are trying to project the event as if they have made some great achievement that no one else has done.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May, the Congress won 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda 19.

Citing media reports, Kumaraswamy said 42 farmers have committed suicide in Karnataka and the Congress government in the State is not worried over this. The government has not even appealed to the farmers not to take extreme steps, he alleged.

“Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and other programmes are not important for me. For the past two months in Karnataka. after the new government took over, 42 farmers have committed suicide,” Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

The JD(S) second-in-command charged the Congress government with not bothered about farmers’ suicide. In the Congress government’s budget presented recently, he said, on the pretext of (implementing) five ‘guarantees’ (poll promises), the agriculture sector has been ignored, he added.

Kumaraswamy said the government has not given any “message” till now to instill confidence among farmers. “I will call it a useless government because it has no financial discipline from the beginning itself. They are burdening people with loans. They are indulging in loot in the name of five guarantees,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at the grand show of Mahagathbandhan’ meeting in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said, “The grand celebrations taking place here after inviting great leaders of India’ and putting up their big posters right from Airport to the Taj Westend Hotel. Are the celebrations taking place on the tombs of the farmers? This government should be ashamed of it.

” On speculation in some quarters that he may be made the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly by the BJP, he said he has no information on the subject, adding, he is learning about such things from discussions happening in the media. He also ruled out that possibility. Kumaraswamy said, I have no invitation either from the (Congress led) Mahagathbandhan, or even from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) (for its meeting). We will see when the invitation comes. We will decide after discussions in our party.”

“I would request the BJP leaders that there are many able leaders (in BJP), 66 of them have won. I would also request the BJP leaders in Delhi to appoint someone from BJP as the leader of the opposition without wasting time, which will be appropriate,” he said.

He said he would like to tell the BJP central leaders that there was neither any discussion with the JD(S) nor he had put forth any demand. On what would be his stand if he is offered the position, Kumaraswamy said, “No. Our party has won 19 seats and they have won 66 seats. There are able leaders there (in BJP) there are former chief ministers and former ministers, who are capable of discharging their duties as opposition leader. It will be appropriate if they are made the opposition leader.” He ruled out the possibility of switching to national politics.

With inputs from News18

The post Kumaraswamy says BJP electoral tie-up talks premature first appeared on IPA Newspack.

