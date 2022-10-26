Lapcom Limited Signs Distributor Agreement with Cymulate to Automate Attack Simulation and Security Validation in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 October 2022 – Lapcom Limited today announced a strategic partnership with Cymulate, the leader in Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM). Together, Lapcom and Cymulate aim to deliver analytics that provide actionable security posture insights for Attack Surface Management, Continuous Automated Red Teaming, Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) and Advanced Purple Teaming to customers across the Hong Kong region.

Hong Kong is a popular target of cyber-attacks, and enterprises in the region are looking for ways to validate their security. However, security validation in Hong Kong is still dominated by traditional, labor-intensive pen-testing processes.

With Cymulate as part of its portfolio, Lapcom now makes it possible for customers operating in the Hong Kong region to automate attack simulation and security validation in a flexible way, saving time and resources for organizations.

“As a value-added distributor, it is our core mission to deliver advanced solutions and provide security consultation services to help businesses strengthen their security posture against today’s sophisticated cyber threats,” said Eric Kwok, general manager at Lapcom. “With the availability of Cymulate’s solution, our customers will have a smart and simple option for continuous validation.”

“With over 120,000 test scenarios and 10,000 preconfigured attack campaigns, organizations of all sizes benefit from Cymulate’s continuous security control validation and exposure assessment solution,” said Sam Murdoch, VP of Sales EMEA & APAC at Cymulate. “We are particularly eager to partner with Lapcom and expand our solution in Hong Kong to help organizations proactively reduce their cybersecurity risk.”

Cymulate’s platform provides customers with an efficient way to validate their cybersecurity posture continuously and on-demand. Proven in reducing operational drain and cost, Cymulate automatically tests networks, applications, and endpoint security against the latest threats in the wild, exposing vulnerabilities and facilitate remediation. Plus, its native, offensive security technology and capabilities accelerate response time by dynamically assessing and responding to security posture risks.

About Lapcom Limited

Lapcom Limited is a value-added distributor specialized in information security. Over 20 years Lapcom professional team works closely with channel partners to deliver security consultations and supports to individuals and organizations. Frist-hand experience gained from field keep the company abreast of the market and be able to brings together best-in-class solutions and service that protect customers from IT threats and allow enterprises to better manage risks in the ever-changing network environment. Visit www.lapcom.com.hk for more information.

About Cymulate

The Cymulate SaaS-based Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) provides security professionals with the ability to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their on-premises and cloud cyber-security posture with end-to-end visualization across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides automated, expert, and threat intelligence-led risk assessments that are simple to deploy, and easy for organizations of all cybersecurity maturity levels to use. It also provides an open framework for creating and automating red and purple teaming exercises by generating tailored penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns for their unique environments and security policies. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.