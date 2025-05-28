logo
Google Unveils Stitch, Replacing Galileo AI with Gemini-Powered Design Tool // Impeachment Rarely Works As An Effective Deterrent Against Judicial Misconduct // Organic Maps Fork Spurs Governance Debate // Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk's Grok AI // Moonkie Unveils Hug & Go Toddler Backpack Ahead of International Children's Day // Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny // Aramco's Strategic Borrowing Amid Oil Market Challenges // Israeli Genocide In Gaza Is A Reminder Of Atrocities Perpetrated By Nazis On Jews // Web-Based Operating System Transforms Digital Access // Solana Sees Price Jump Driven by Massive Exchange Inflows // Mubadala's $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand // AVIS Singapore Leads Car Rental Industry with ISO 45001 Certification // CGTN: Sci-fi becomes reality: China's groundbreaking humanoid fighting championship captivates global audiences // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Unleash AI's Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong's Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6 // VinFast Finds Strategic Opening in Gulf's EV Shift // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate // Humansa and i-Cognitio Sciences Unveil the World's First AI-Powered Retinal Imaging for Alzheimer's Risk Detection // Marines Forge Ahead with AI-Driven Transformation Strategy // Avnet India and NITK Surathkal Collaborate on AI-Powered Sustainability Solutions for Landslide Detection and Wildlife Preservation //
Last Call! Global Startups to Get on Board EPIC 2025

EPIC 2025

Don’t Miss Out on the Million-dollar Opportunity at Asia’s Most Dynamic Ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2025 – The 9th Elevator Pitch International Competition (EPIC 2025), organised by Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), has only 3 weeks left for global startups with their anchor in FinTech, and new tech tracks Digital Health and Green Tech, respond to the call to one of Asia’s largest innovation arenas. Participants will 60-second pitch their way to business matching and investment opportunities for a lift towards success.

Supported by 20 global financial and corporate partners collectively managing an AUM close to US$100B and operating across Asia, Europe and North America, EPIC 2025 offers an unprecedented US$100M targeted funding pool, US$240,000 cash prizes, and an extensive experience for mid- to late-stage startups to grow from regional names to international labels:

Key Dates
Application Period: Now to 17 June 2025, 23:59 (GMT+8)
Online Regional Pitch: July 2025

Finalist Announcement: August 2025
EPIC Week in Hong Kong: 3 – 7 November 2025

Mid- to late-stage startups under 10 years old, focused on Digital Health Tech, FinTech, or GreenTech, and registered as businesses with plans to expand R&D or operations to Hong Kong and/or the Greater Bay Area (GBA), are eligible to enter for EPIC.

As the journey moves along, a series of highlights in the week-long EPIC Week will be made available to finalists speeding for the finish line, including Tech Spotlight for a showcase of their innovative solutions exclusive to potential investors and corporate decision-makers, in engaging instant and in-depth conversations; and the Greater Bay Area Exploration for a guided tour of a glimpse into the vast opportunities in the GBA and beyond—where complimentary flight and accommodation sponsored (*T&C applies) for contestants overseas.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP said: “Following the success of EPIC 2024 receiving applause from 47 economies, making it a more impactful event is where we’re going this year, as well as more inclusive, which is why we’re having new tech tracks, at a new location in Hong Kong, with new formats, yet one thing remains the same—it is an opportunity you don’t want to miss.”

Global application for EPIC 2025 is opened until 17 June 2025, 23:59 (GMT+8). For details, please visit https://epic.hkstp.org/ for more.
Hashtag: #HKSTP #EPIC2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is a statutory body leading as one of the world’s most dynamic innovation and technology ecosystems, powering through a future with the united force of over 24,000 visionaries working at more than 2,300 tech companies from 25 countries and regions, across multiple locations including Hong Kong Science Park, InnoCentre, Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, and the InnoParks.

From R&D infrastructure and investment opportunities, to industry networks and talent traction, HKSTP offers comprehensive support that translates innovative ideas to commercialisable solutions. With 13 unicorns and dozens of world-firsts, HKSTP will continue the momentum calling for global innovators to join the community with Keep Up spirits.

More information about HSKTP is available at .

