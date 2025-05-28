Strategy’s Bitcoin Bet Outpaces All Crypto ETFs in 2025

Strategy Inc., formerly known as MicroStrategy, has emerged as the top-performing crypto-linked equity in 2025, surpassing the returns of all 74 cryptocurrency-related exchange-traded funds tracked globally. The company’s aggressive accumulation of Bitcoin has propelled its stock to outperform even the most leveraged crypto ETFs, reinforcing its position as the largest corporate holder of the digital asset.

As of May 25, Strategy holds approximately 580,250 Bitcoins, acquired at an average price of $69,979 per token, amounting to a total investment of around $40.61 billion. This latest acquisition of 4,020 Bitcoins, costing $427.1 million, was financed through proceeds from equity, debt, and preferred stock sales. The company’s stock has surged 118% over the past year and remains up nearly 27% year-to-date, trading at $365.95.

In contrast, the best-performing crypto ETF, the T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF, which is heavily weighted with Strategy’s stock, delivered a 746% return year-to-date. Other notable ETFs, such as the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF, posted returns of 79% and 76.7%, respectively, benefiting from their significant holdings in Strategy.

Strategy’s approach diverges from traditional ETF structures by offering direct exposure to Bitcoin through its corporate treasury. The company has consistently leveraged its balance sheet to acquire Bitcoin, utilizing various financial instruments, including convertible bonds and preferred stock offerings. This strategy has not only amplified its Bitcoin holdings but also attracted investors seeking indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency without the complexities of direct ownership.

The company’s commitment to Bitcoin was further solidified with its announcement of the “21/21 Plan,” aiming to raise $42 billion over three years—$21 billion through equity offerings and another $21 billion via fixed-income securities—to fund additional Bitcoin purchases. This ambitious plan underscores Strategy’s belief in Bitcoin as a superior store of value and a strategic asset for corporate treasuries.

Michael Saylor, Strategy’s Executive Chairman, has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin, often emphasizing its potential as a hedge against inflation and a more stable alternative to traditional fiat currencies. Under his leadership, the company has transformed from an enterprise software firm into a prominent player in the cryptocurrency space.

The broader market has taken note of Strategy’s performance, with analysts suggesting that its success could inspire other corporations to consider similar strategies. Companies like Trump Media & Technology Group and Strive Asset Management have already announced plans to allocate significant portions of their treasuries to Bitcoin, signaling a potential shift in corporate investment strategies.

However, this aggressive approach is not without risks. The volatility of Bitcoin prices can lead to significant fluctuations in corporate valuations, and the reliance on debt to finance these purchases raises concerns about financial stability. Critics argue that such strategies may expose companies to undue risk, especially if Bitcoin prices experience sharp declines.