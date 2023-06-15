Latest Killings In Manipur Signal Total Failure Of Amit Shah’s Efforts

By Sushil Kutty

One thing is getting certain and certain as we get closer and closer to the general elections 2024. That is, the BJP will go to any extent to win elections. Who can forget the 2019 elections on the heels of the Balakote airstrikes; which had at its source, a bloody militant attack that left over 40 soldiers killed? And, now, the senseless Manipur killings. Of course, there wouldn’t be a surgical/air strike into Myanmar because the Manipur elections are over and done with, but the suspected “militants” have their tails up, brazenly alleging that they had the BJP’s back!

Yup, social media is bristling with posts on the Manipur killings. One of them showing a Kuki militant in jungle fatigues speaking of a pact with the central government, perhaps the most damning evidence of how the BJP two-timed the Manipuri for electoral dividends. Though not authenticated, the video sounds remarkably close to the truth.

The speaker is heard saying that the BJP “during elections sought our help and promised that if we help they will grant our political demands.” He adds that if the BJP reneges on the pact, “we will show BJP something different.” Does that explain the silence of the BJP leaders, and their “wait and watch” approach? And the “tacit support to the Kuki militants”.

The central forces are silent about the blockade of a national highway… Just like Shaheen Bagh and farmers’ agitation. Everything makes sense now. Is there a tacit understanding? The BJP appears indifferent about the territorial integrity of Manipur. And the Kukis are vocal and violent because the BJP has their back! The Metei are sending “open” video messages to Prime Minister Modi, asking “why are you silent Mr. Prime Minister?”

Away from Manipur, the BJP labelled Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “Chunavi Hindu” when she visited Madhya Pradesh and prayed at a Hanuman temple with a mace for effect. If nothing, the mace got the BJP by surprise and the “Chunavi Hindu” in the BJP struggled, like it did in Karnataka and lost despite PM Modi straining every ligament in his throat screaming full-throated Jai Bajrangi Balis.

The Hindu has read the BJP right. The Hindu vote-bank does not want jobs and development and Modi is not their messiah! Modi’s Pasmanda-preference was the last straw on the Hindu camel’s back. What should be done when a BJP state government imposes Section 144 to thwart Hindus from holding a “Mahapanchayat” on an issue that affects them?

The Dhami government of Uttarakhand did not win Hindu hearts by imposing Section 144 in Uttarkashi, if anything, the BJP lost votes in the hill state locals call “Devbhoomi”. The BJP’s 2024 tally of Lok Sabha seats is gonna plummet one way or the other. And all the astrologers in Kashi and Ayodhya will put the blame squarely in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “house”.

Modi is too blinded by his own belief of invincibility. The man cannot see beyond the tip of his nose and the army of men and women who kowtow to his diktats are in the trance of their lord and master. The BJP IT Cell has a task in its hands. Covering up the Modi government’s old and new mistakes requires gargantuan efforts. Even the “masterstroke-vadis” stationed in Kanpur are getting impatient. More so, after the announcement of the June 23 Patna Conclave. At the end of the day, Modi is bleeding Hindu votes while the Pasmanda Muslims are having a good laugh behind his back.

Videos by the dozens, showing Modi in Muslim ambience, are flooding social media. Fake or authentic, they are building a narrative which leaves nothing to the imagination. The difference between 2019 and 2023-24 is that there is now no Hindu Hriday Samrat. The opposition parties should remember this when discussing 2024 at Patna.

The Opposition could do well by painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a promise-breaker in addition to being ‘Divider-in-Chief’. Above all, the utter lack of law & order, what they call “rule of law”, is Modi’s Achilles heel. The Kerala Story has put the fear of Satan in Hindu mothers and their daughters. The slew of killings of young girls – if they will return alive after a day out in the town – are keeping mothers and fathers on their nervous toes.

Bottom line: Millions of voters do not trust Modi and his government to enforce the rule of law. Internal security has gone to the dogs while there is no guarantee when China will do another Galwan, or a Doklam. In 2024, the chances are plenty that the electorate will take things in its own hands and top of the voters’ minds would be throw the Modi government out with bag, baggage and Prime Minister! (IPA Service)

