LG’s Unprecedented Effort in Promoting Digital Art Through A Variety Of Collaborations

A Journey through Multiple Art Exhibitions hosted in Hong Kong, Creating The Best Digital Canvas with its No.1 OLED Screen Technology

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – In recent years, LG has been actively participating in global and local art events. With last year’s participation in Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong as the Exclusive Screen Partner, as well as being the Preferred Screen Partner in Fine Art Asia 2022, LG has been widely recognized for supporting the work of artists and art appreciation among the general public with its use of exceptional display screen technology. Stepping into 2023, LG is about to embark on a new phase of its art journey, joining forces with a group of internationally-renowned art partners to bring a series of digital artworks to art lovers in Hong Kong and around the world. This journey includes a joint collaboration with virtual digital artist MonoC and Rosewood Hong Kong; a visual trek across thousands of years, cultures and media forms at Fine Art Asia Pavilion at Art Basel Hong Kong; and participation in French May Arts Festival 2023 through the launch of a new 2023 OLED TV collection, with the concept “Virtually Versailles”.

LG renews collaboration with virtual digital artist MonoC to present immersive works via LG’s giant LED screen

Following on from the success of last year’s showcase of extraordinary artworks by the world’s first metahuman digital artist MonoC at the Digital Art Fair Xperience Hong Kong 2022, LG has once again joined forces with her to unveil an awe-inspiring digital artwork at Rosewood Hong Kong, in celebration of the hotel’s fourth anniversary. The anchor artwork of “Rosewood Artistry” programme features four distinct flowers representing the different qualities of the hotel, artistically rendered by MonoC and displayed on the stunning new large-format LG 136″ LED All-in-One Smart Screen.

Through this collaboration, LG aims to transport viewers into a captivating “Rhapsody in Bloom” where the intricate and graceful details of each flower are perfectly captured on a 136″ LED screen with unrivalled picture quality. Moreover, guests can engage with MonoC’s works in real-time, shattering the notion that art and life exist in mutually distinct worlds. The artwork has been on display from March 18th to March 27th at the Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong, offering a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to experience the future of digital art.

Partnering with Fine Art Asia to present exquisite antique artworks at Art Basel Hong Kong

LG will continue its partnership with Fine Art Asia to present a group exhibition entitled “Otherworldly” with LG OLED TVs at Art Basel Hong Kong. Once again, the top-spec OLED self-lit technology is platformed into the artistic realm, wherein three exhibition areas are constructed to display animations and artificial intelligence (AI)-based visuals. LG will unveil the World’s Largest 97-inch OLEDevo Gallery Edition G2 TV to showcase the animations and AI visuals, combining traditional and contemporary art displays. Its LG OLED technology will display outstanding color performance and in minute detail and clarity, exhibiting fine lines and impeccable contrast, while taking the audience into a visual world across thousands of years and across cultures. This year marks the third edition of The Fine Art Asia Pavilion at Art Basel Hong Kong, which takes place from 21–25 March at Booth 3E18, Level 3, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

First participation in the French May Arts Festival, LG will join “Virtually Versailles” with the latest 2023 OLED TV collection

In addition to joining these two exciting art events, LG will also participate in the 2023 French May Arts Festival as an official digital display partner, creating a virtual journey through the Palace of Versailles with the latest 2023 LG OLEDevo TV collection. The audience will be able to explore the luxury and magnificence of this world heritage site through ultra-fine screen imaging, and enjoy the wonders of the world as part of this dynamic visual event highlight. The exhibition will be held at the Hong Kong Heritage Museum from April 19th to July 9th, with the three-month event period offering an inclusive opportunity for members of the public to join in the art appreciation journey.

