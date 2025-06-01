logo
Biz Tech
LightEdge Fortifies Hybrid Cloud Security with $1.2M Corero Upgrade

LightEdge, a provider of hybrid hosting solutions, has expanded its collaboration with Corero Network Security through a $1.2 million agreement aimed at enhancing its defence against distributed denial-of-service attacks. This strategic move involves the deployment of Corero’s SmartWall ONE platform across LightEdge’s global data centre network, replacing an existing competitor’s solution.

The expanded partnership underscores LightEdge’s commitment to bolstering its cybersecurity framework, particularly as organisations increasingly adopt hybrid and private cloud environments. The integration of Corero’s technology is designed to provide real-time, adaptive DDoS mitigation with sub-second response times, ensuring minimal disruption to services.

Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, “LightEdge is helping businesses thrive in the hybrid cloud era—where performance, compliance, and uptime are non-negotiable. We’re proud to deepen our partnership, delivering protection that’s as scalable and dynamic as the threats it defends against.”

Michael Hannan, CIO & CSO at LightEdge, emphasised the importance of the upgrade, noting, “Unifying and streamlining our security strategy makes sense for our hybrid cloud business, enabling us to adapt to our truly hybrid and highly-compliant client environments. Expanding with Corero was the clear choice to continue a relationship that has consistently delivered for us over the years.”

The deployment of SmartWall ONE is expected to enhance LightEdge’s ability to protect its infrastructure from sophisticated DDoS attacks, which have become increasingly prevalent in the digital landscape. The platform’s capability to operate inline, at the edge, or within hybrid cloud configurations offers flexibility and scalability, aligning with LightEdge’s diverse service offerings.

This development reflects a broader industry trend towards adopting advanced, AI-ready security solutions that can adapt in real-time to evolving threats. As cyberattacks grow in complexity and frequency, the need for robust, responsive defence mechanisms becomes paramount for service providers and their clients.

