NetActuate Expands European Reach with Dublin Infrastructure Hub

NetActuate has unveiled a new point of presence in Dublin, Ireland, marking its tenth operational site in Europe. Situated within Equinix’s DB1 Dublin IBX Data Center, this expansion aims to bolster the company’s capacity to deliver low-latency, high-performance connectivity across the continent.

The Dublin facility offers direct access to major digital exchange points, including the Equinix Internet Exchange and the Internet Neutral Exchange , facilitating seamless interconnection with prominent cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services’ EU-West-1 region. This strategic move is designed to meet the escalating demand for edge computing and artificial intelligence workloads, providing customers with enhanced service availability and geographic reach throughout Europe.

Dublin’s status as a critical European hub for business and technology is underscored by its robust infrastructure, pro-business policies, and a skilled workforce. The city offers strategic access to transatlantic and pan-European fiber routes, making it an attractive location for global cloud and network providers seeking low-latency access across Europe. Notably, seven of the world’s top ten technology companies and nine of the top ten software firms have major operational bases in Ireland.

The new PoP enables NetActuate customers to expand their service availability and geographic reach across Europe, providing low-latency performance and seamless interconnection with major cloud providers. The Dublin PoP was rapidly deployed in direct response to growing customer demand, demonstrating NetActuate’s commitment to agile infrastructure expansion tailored specifically to customer needs.

NetActuate specializes in managing custom and bespoke deployments to regions worldwide based directly on customer requirements. This capability includes delivering network connectivity, compute resources, cloud services, high-capacity storage, AI infrastructure, and other advanced services on-demand and as-a-service. The launch of the Dublin PoP exemplifies NetActuate’s customer-focused approach, driven and prioritized entirely by client requests and strategic needs.

The Dublin site is powered entirely by 100% clean, renewable energy, allowing customers deploying services in Dublin to benefit from reduced environmental impact while enhancing performance and availability for users across Europe.

Customers can choose from a range of deployment models—including colocation, bare metal, and hardware-free options using virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, or hybrid cloud environments. NetActuate also provides a robust portfolio of transit and transport services, including cloud connectivity, extensive BGP anycast support, and edge-optimized solutions designed for speed, scale, and flexibility.

NetActuate operates one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks globally, helping providers get closer to their end users—no matter where in the world they are. The company’s performance BGP anycast platform powers over 25 billion transactions a day, serving as the foundation for its global network.

