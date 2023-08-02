logo
Just in:
Abu Dhabi WTO meet may see India, others team up against EU rules // Abu Dhabi’s Alpha Dhabi Holding H1 net profit jumps 30% // Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws // Dubai-Based Startup, UDENZ, Achieves Landmark Success with a $5M Series A Funding // Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign agreement to organise Faith Pavilion at COP28 // IMMAF Youth World Championships begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi // Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicenced weapons // Statement by the United Arab Emirates and UN Climate Change on an inclusive COP28 // Violence in religion’s name cannot be tolerated: Kharge // Opposition team meeting President on Manipur // 42 Abu Dhabi and BEACON RED organise second hackathon for 60 students // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // Nomura’s Laser Digital secures Dubai’s virtual asset license, outpacing Binance in full approval // Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 unveils ambitious plans to build film studio // Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incubator in Arab world’ // Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition // Russia allegedly mobilizes 600,000 men from occupied territories // UAE vows to allow ‘peaceful’ assembly of climate activists // City of Dreams Hosts the First Ever Exhibition in Macao by World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle // Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachLINE TODAY Hong Kong Calls for Nominations for Its New LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

LINE TODAY Hong Kong Calls for Nominations for Its New LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 August 2023 – LINE TODAY Hong Kong — one of Hong Kong’s leading news and culture hubs, with over 2 million monthly average users — is calling for nominations for its new food and cocktail guide for one of Asia’s leading foodie hubs. The LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide aims to showcase the best restaurants and bars in Hong Kong, determined by combining the votes of LINE users and a professional judge panel.

Each restaurant and bar can be nominated for its outstanding dish or cocktail, and nominations are open to all restaurants and bars that offer dine-in service and that started operating in Hong Kong on or before June 30, 2023. Both the dishes and drinks will be judged according to taste, presentation and originality, with the top-30 dishes and cocktails slated to be announced in mid-October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations should include a 300-word introduction of the dish or cocktail, a photo of the dish or cocktail, a photo of the restaurant or bar environment, and basic information such as the location’s address and phone number.

“Hong Kong is known for its amazing food and drink scene, and we are excited to be showcasing the best of the best as voted by our users and professional judges,” said Queenie Hung, Director of LINE Hong Kong. “We encourage all restaurants and bars to nominate their outstanding dishes and cocktails, and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Newly launched by LINE TODAY Hong Kong, the LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide aims to connect Hong Kongers with the best food and drink experiences in their city. The guide will be announced on LINE TODAY, and users can check out the Top 30 lists and more to explore the most sought-after restaurants and bars in Hong Kong.

(Note: As the Top Cocktails section of the guide is sponsored by Bacardi, nominated drinks have to contain Bacardi products in it).

Hashtag: #LINE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LINE Corporation

Based in Japan, LINE is dedicated to the mission of “Closing the Distance,” bringing together information, services and people. The LINE messaging app launched in June 2011 and since then has grown into a diverse, global ecosystem that includes AI technology, fintech and more. LINE joined the Z Holdings Group, one of the largest internet service groups in Japan, following the completion of a business integration in March 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Featured
India
India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
IMMAF Youth World Championships begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi // 42 Abu Dhabi and BEACON RED organise second hackathon for 60 students // Statement by the United Arab Emirates and UN Climate Change on an inclusive COP28 // Japan Tourism reports GCC resurgence // Rentokil Initial’s Biogents BG-Counter 2 revolutionises mosquito control while safeguarding the environment // Abu Dhabi-based twofour54 unveils ambitious plans to build film studio // Abu Dhabi WTO Meet May See India, Others Team Up Against EU Rules 2023 // Dubai-Based Startup, UDENZ, Achieves Landmark Success with a $5M Series A Funding // UAE says it will allow climate activists to assemble ‘peacefully’ at COP28 // LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong // Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicenced weapons // Abu Dhabi’s Alpha Dhabi Holding H1 net profit jumps 30% // Shah cites parliament’s right to enact Delhi laws // City of Dreams Hosts the First Ever Exhibition in Macao by World-famous Contemporary Artist Mr Doodle // OctaFX celebrates 12 years of enhancing the global financial landscape // Most undemocratic paper ever tabled in parliament: AAP // Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign agreement to organise Faith Pavilion at COP28 // UAE to allow climate activists to assemble at COP28 amid ban on unauthorized protests // Man arrested for storing 48 tonnes of narcotics substances in a warehouse in Abu Dhabi // Russia allegedly mobilizes 600,000 men from occupied territories //