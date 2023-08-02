LINE TODAY Hong Kong Calls for Nominations for Its New LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 August 2023 – LINE TODAY Hong Kong — one of Hong Kong’s leading news and culture hubs, with over 2 million monthly average users — is calling for nominations for its new food and cocktail guide for one of Asia’s leading foodie hubs. Theaims to showcase the best restaurants and bars in Hong Kong, determined by combining the votes of LINE users and a professional judge panel.

Each restaurant and bar can be nominated for its outstanding dish or cocktail, and nominations are open to all restaurants and bars that offer dine-in service and that started operating in Hong Kong on or before June 30, 2023. Both the dishes and drinks will be judged according to taste, presentation and originality, with the top-30 dishes and cocktails slated to be announced in mid-October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations should include a 300-word introduction of the dish or cocktail, a photo of the dish or cocktail, a photo of the restaurant or bar environment, and basic information such as the location’s address and phone number.

“Hong Kong is known for its amazing food and drink scene, and we are excited to be showcasing the best of the best as voted by our users and professional judges,” said Queenie Hung, Director of LINE Hong Kong. “We encourage all restaurants and bars to nominate their outstanding dishes and cocktails, and we look forward to seeing the results.”

Newly launched by LINE TODAY Hong Kong, the LINE Legacy Food and Beverage Guide aims to connect Hong Kongers with the best food and drink experiences in their city. The guide will be announced on LINE TODAY, and users can check out the Top 30 lists and more to explore the most sought-after restaurants and bars in Hong Kong.

(Note: As the Top Cocktails section of the guide is sponsored by Bacardi, nominated drinks have to contain Bacardi products in it).

Hashtag: #LINE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LINE Corporation

Based in Japan, LINE is dedicated to the mission of “Closing the Distance,” bringing together information, services and people. The LINE messaging app launched in June 2011 and since then has grown into a diverse, global ecosystem that includes AI technology, fintech and more. LINE joined the Z Holdings Group, one of the largest internet service groups in Japan, following the completion of a business integration in March 2021.