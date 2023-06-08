LiveSpo represents Vietnam, announces world’s first spore probiotics in nasal spray form at the BIO International Convention

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 6 June 2023 – LiveSpo is the first representative from Vietnam to participate in the BIO International Convention, an exhibition showcasing breakthrough biotechnology solutions, held in Boston, USA. This demonstrates remarkable development of the Vietnamese pharmaceutical sector in the realm of biotechnology.

The BIO International Convention, held annually in the United States in June, attracts approximately 14,000 attendees from 65 countries. It serves as a platform for biopharmaceutical companies, investors, and government leaders to exchange ideas, present research findings, and explore partnership opportunities in the field.

This year, the convention takes place from June 5 to 8 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Massachusetts, USA. Among the 1,200 booths, LiveSpo Pharma proudly represents Vietnam as the sole participant, introducing “Made in Vietnam” spore probiotics technology for respiratory disease treatment.

Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh, R&D Director and Chairman of LiveSpo Pharma, will present LiveSpo’s breakthrough spore probiotics technology at the BIO International Convention 2023. This technology features liquid-form, multi-strain, high-concentration probiotics, including the flagship product LiveSpo NAVAX, a pre-active SPL spore probiotic delivered in the form of nasal spray.

After undergoing rigorous clinical trials aligned with US standards, LiveSpo NAVAX has emerged as the world’s first spore probiotic nasal spray. Its significant impact on reducing treatment duration for acute respiratory infections in children has been proven. LiveSpo NAVAX demonstrates an exceptional ability to reduce the load of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) by 600-fold and influenza virus by 900-fold. The safety and remarkable efficacy of this product have been published in the esteemed Scientific Reports journal (Nature), and the article ranked among the top 100 most downloaded in 2022. (Reference: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-16136-z)

The presence of LiveSpo NAVAX at the BIO International Convention 2023 signifies the leapfrog development of Vietnamese science in the probiotics industry, particularly spore probiotics technology, which has gained traction as a healthcare trend worldwide. Moreover, it offers an opportunity to promote breakthrough “Made in Vietnam” technology globally, providing safe and sustainable treatment options to more patients, particularly children.

LiveSpo NAVAX addresses the treatment needs of 80 percent of children under two years old infected with RSV, a condition currently lacking a cure. It also presents a path towards “A Future Without Antibiotics”, mitigating the persistent global health concern of antibiotic overuse.

During the BIO International Convention, LiveSpo Pharma will engage in B2B meetings with partners from various countries, including Turkey, the UK, Canada, Spain, Australia, Brazil, India, France, and others. Discussions will revolve around the potential and practical applications of breakthrough spore probiotics, as well as opportunities for exclusive distribution of LiveSpo products in international markets. The Vietnamese representative will also host a booth and participate in thematic seminars to explore and remain updated on scientific and technological advancements in developed countries.

Dang Quoc Hung, CEO/Managing Director of LiveSpo, expressed excitement about the opportunity to join the BIO International Convention 2023, stating, “Participating in the world’s leading exhibition of breakthrough biotechnology solutions testifies to LiveSpo’s readiness and competitiveness in the global pharmaceutical market. This milestone serves as a stepping stone towards realizing our vision of introducing Vietnamese biotechnology and LiveSpo spore probiotics to more countries, showcasing Vietnam’s capacity to produce products with high knowledge content.”

About BIO:

BIO International Convention, which is organized by BIO, is the world’s largest gathering of leading investors and partners in the biotechnology industry.

Founded in 1993, BIO is the world’s largest advocacy association representing member companies, research institutions, state biotechnology groups, and related organizations across the US and in over 30 countries. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products.

About LiveSpo Pharma:

LiveSpo is an R&D, manufacturing, and distribution brand of Spobiotics (probiotics in spore form) for digestive and respiratory health, leading in breakthrough technology, rapid effectiveness, and convenience, aiming for “A Future Without Antibiotics”.

LiveSpo has applied spore probiotics technology to develop breakthrough products in liquid form, multi-strain, and high concentration, pioneering in protecting and improving the community’s health in a comprehensive, natural and effective way.

LiveSpo’s outstanding achievements:

– Attended the 13th International Scientific Conference on Probiotics, Prebiotics, Gut Microbiota and Health (IPC 2019) in Prague, Czech Republic.

– The only Vietnamese representative on probiotics to attend the International Microbiology Conference 2022 (ASM 2022).

– LiveSpo’s clinical trial research is published in the Scientific Reports journal (the Nature): LiveSpo NAVAX supports the treatment of acute respiratory infections in children infected with RSV

Effects of nasal-spraying LiveSpo NAVAX in treatment of acute respiratory infections in children

Effects of LiveSpo CLAUSY and LiveSpo DIA 30 in treatment of persistent diarrhea in children

Effects of LiveSpo X-SECRET in supporting treatment of sexually transmitted diseases

