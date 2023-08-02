logo
LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 Strikes a Harmonious Chord in Lan Kwai Fong

A Vibrant Celebration of Music, Global Flavors and Community Spirit

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 August 2023 – The streets of Lan Kwai Fong reverberated with the sounds of music, drinks, and the buzz of excitement during the LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 held on July 29 and 30. Organized by the LKF Association, this outdoor extravaganza united over 10,000 music enthusiasts, foodies, and beer connoisseurs for an unforgettable two-day celebration of local talent and global flavors.

Festival-goers groove to the infectious beats, igniting the dance floor with their energetic moves during the LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 in Lan Kwai Fong
The LKF Summer Beat Music Festival boasted an impressive lineup of homegrown DJs and artists spanning various music genres. From noon till late, the Wo On Lane Amphitheatre Stage became a magnet for festival-goers, who danced and grooved to the captivating performances The collective energy and passion of the artists electrified the atmosphere, creating unforgettable memories for all in attendance.

Apart from the stellar musical lineup, the festival’s F&B offerings left visitors with unforgettable memories. Over 100 varieties of beer, including internationally acclaimed brands like Stella Artois,

Carlsberg, Kirin, and Tsingtao, were available to quench the thirst of festival-goers. Among them, the limited edition “7 Day Fresh” Tsingtao Original Beer, airlifted directly from the Qingdao-based brewery, offered a rare and exclusive experience.

As a highlight of the festival, Japan’s Suntory Beer Quality Advisor, Mr. Soichiro Tsuruta, led beer enthusiasts through a masterful demonstration on how to achieve the perfect glass of Suntory the Premium Malt’s Beer with the coveted “Kami Awa” quality.

LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 attracted more than 10,000 people and tourists for an unforgettable two-day celebration of music and global flavors.
The F&B delights extended beyond beer, with Thailand’s Singha Beer partnering with KKday to offer a buy-one-get-two-free special on Singha’s draught beer, Leo beer, and the brand-new yuzu or lemon flavor soda.

The festival also championed local businesses, with Breer, a Hong Kong-based food upcycling startup, offering craft beer made from bread waste, and Limitless Coffee, a community cafe providing job opportunities to individuals with disabilities or retirees, serving freshly brewed coffee with locally inspired flavors.

The LKF Summer Beat Music Festival 2023 was an astounding success, with more than 10,000 visitors embracing the harmonious celebration of music, global flavors, and community spirit. The festival’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the visitors, artists, and participating F&B partners. LKF Association extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed to this unforgettable experience.

To stay updated on future events and festivals in Lan Kwai Fong, visit the official website at www.lankwaifong.com.

Hashtag: #LanKwaiFong #SummerBeatMusicFestival


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Lan Kwai Fong Association (LKFA)

Established in 1990, Lan Kwai Fong Association (LKFA) is a non-profit making organization that groups together over 100 restaurants, bars, clubs, shops, and businesses in the area to create a unified community for customers and corporations seeking to reach the lucrative market. LKFA aims to promote the unique Lan Kwai Fong culture and charm to locals and the world. Sponsorship raised from various organizations would be used as marketing expenses to hold regular activities, including the Lan Kwai Fong Beer and Music Fest, the Lan Kwai Fong Carnival, etc. The Association also puts on decorations during festivities, such as Halloween, Christmas, etc, to give further prominence to society’s branding advantage.

In 2013, Lan Kwai Fong was selected as the most romantic place in Hong Kong in a survey conducted by SCMP. In 2014, CNN has listed Lan Kwai Fong as one of the ten things that Hong Kong does better than the others.

