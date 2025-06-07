Luxury Anchors in the West: Ritz-Carlton Perth Elevates City’s Hospitality Scene

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton’s first Australian venture, situated in Perth’s Elizabeth Quay, has redefined luxury accommodation in the city since its inauguration on 15 November 2019. Occupying a prime waterfront location along the Swan River, the hotel offers panoramic views of the city skyline, river, and urban parks through its floor-to-ceiling windows. The 205 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites are designed to provide a seamless blend of comfort and sophistication .

The hotel’s architecture and interior design pay homage to Western Australia’s natural beauty. Notably, the grand lobby features over 10,000 pieces of Kimberley sandstone, evoking the feeling of traversing the Karijini Gorges . Art installations, sculptures, and paintings by local artists adorn the public spaces, suites, and The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, reflecting the region’s rich cultural heritage .

ADVERTISEMENT

Culinary experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Perth are anchored by the Hearth Restaurant and Lounge, which showcases the best of Australia’s bounty through flame-grilled preparations. Menus are presented with a map detailing the sourcing of ingredients, offering guests an immersive dining experience . The Songbird Bar & Lounge, the hotel’s rooftop venue, provides an ideal setting to enjoy Western Australia’s stunning sunsets, complemented by a selection of avian-inspired cocktails .

Guest reviews consistently highlight the hotel’s exceptional service and amenities. The rooftop infinity pool and spa offer a tranquil retreat, while the gym and wellness facilities cater to fitness enthusiasts . The hotel’s central location in Elizabeth Quay ensures easy access to Perth’s attractions, making it a preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers .