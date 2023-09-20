Major Automotive Themed Event in Town International MotorXpo (IMXpo) 2023 Returning in December

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 September 2023 – International Motor Show (HK) Management Limited (IMSML) is pleased to announce the return of its highly anticipated automotive event, International MotorXpo Hong Kong (IMXpo, originally known as IMXHK) 2023, following the success of its previous two editions. From 14 to 17 December 2023, the four-day event will take place at the AsiaWorld-Expo, showcasing the very unique car culture of the city, the oldest and the latest car models, in addition to other relevant products and services. This year’s event will be co-organised by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) and the Chinese Culture Institute (CCI).

IMXpo 2023 endeavours to promote automotive culture, history, education and the latest technology, providing an unparalleled opportunity for industry leaders, manufacturers, and consumers to connect and engage in a comprehensive exposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the theme of “Mobility+”, the year’s event will offer a diverse range of activities and exhibits, including the “Chinese EV Pavilion” where the most significant EV models of Mainland China will be presented, “Hong Kong Autofest”, a car culture festival area featuring JDM cars and collector cars, the “Supercar Zone” showcasing stunning car art and design, and the fun-filled “IMX CARnival”. There will also be exhibitors of international motor brands as well as auto products and services.

According to Carmen Au Yeung, Co-founder of IMSML, “We are excited to bring back our highly anticipated automotive event, which will once again offer visitors a diverse range of activities and exhibits to enjoy. With the ‘Mobility +’ theme, we aim to build an auto-themed event which is unlike any other car shows in the region. We focus on presenting the very unique car culture of the city, which has been heavily influenced by Japanese and Western car history and trends.”

She also extended her warmest welcome to CAAM and CCI as this year’s Co-organisers this year. IMXpo 2023 marks the first-ever motor show outside Mainland China to involve CAAM as a co-organiser. Fu Bingfeng, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of CAAM, stated, “With its extensive overseas network and well-established financial system, Hong Kong plays a key role in promoting trade and financing of electric vehicles of the Mainland. As a platform with unique value for technology display, brand promotion and business exchanges, IMXpo will help position Hong Kong as a bridgehead for car manufacturers of Mainland China to open up the Southeast Asian, Belt and Road and European markets. We believe that Hong Kong can contribute to bringing Chinese electric vehicles to the world.”

As part of IMXpo this year, an international forum on “Exports and Investment Hotspots of New Energy Vehicles” will be held, exploring the strategic functions and positioning of Hong Kong in supporting Chinese new energy vehicles “going global”. The forum will be attended by senior Government officials, influential industry players, scholars and business leaders.

Jiang Zenghe, President of CCI, expressed his high expectation for the three-party-partnership, stating that Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre would be further strengthened through this new role. “Overseas buyers and potential business partners could come to Hong Kong to witness the development of Chinese electric vehicles. Hong Kong should also take pride in the progress of vehicle electrification in Mainland China and explore any possible cooperation opportunities,” he added.

In addition to the B2B elements, IMXpo is an annual iconic event for car lovers and families. The exciting highlights of IMXpo 2023 include:

Supercar Zone: Showcasing some of the world’s most luxurious and high-performance vehicles; Hong Kong Autofest: Featuring a classic MINI show, Unprohibited! for Japanese modified cars, and a Car Part Museum. Parts, Accessories, and Services Avenue: Providing a platform for manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their after-sales products and services. IMX CARnival: Offering a range of exciting activities, such as the Toycar Salon, International E-sports Race, Remote Car Competition, and the presence of three hand-made wooden supercars from Vietnam. Chinese EV Pavilion: Showcasing the latest developments in electric vehicle models and technology; International Show Room: Featuring a variety of vehicles from around the world; Fete Two Wheels: Presenting a wide variety of motorbikes.

IMXPO 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for automotive enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families alike. With its diverse range of activities and exhibitions, the event offers something for everyone. Don’t miss out this automotive extravaganza! We invite you to join us and experience IMXpo 2023.

Hashtag: #IMXpo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

International Motor Show (HK) Management Limited

International Motor Show (HK) Management Limited is comprised of members from a wide range of backgrounds. Senior personnel are experts in exhibitions and conventions, mega show and auto sports management, marketing, and promotions, from all over the world. They have extensive experience in organising international mega-events, including the famous Bologna Motor Show in Italy, Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, regional large-scale celebratory activities and auto-related races. Some had also taken up senior positions at the headquarters of famous car manufacturers, and possess close connections with famous designer brands.

China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

Founded in Beijing in the May of 1987, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) was registered in the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Nov. 28, 1991. CAAM is a self-discipline and non-profit social organisation formed based on the principle of equality and voluntariness, which consisting of enterprises and institutions as well as organizations engaged in production and management of automobiles, auto parts and vehicle-related industries founded within the boundaries of the People’s Republic of China.

CAAM is a permanent council member of the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). As a national industry organisation, CAAM is committed to providing support and services to the Government, industry and enterprises, serving as a bridge and link to promote the sustainable development of the automotive industry.

Chinese Culture Institute

The Chinese Culture Institute was established in Hong Kong by China Peaceful Development General Summit of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan Diaspora Co. Ltd. Its Board of Directors is composed of elites from the overseas Chinese community as well as political and business elites. Lo Man-tuen, Grand Bauhinia Medal Awardee and Vice Chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. CCI adheres to its founding purpose and provides professional training, high-end think tanks, and cultural, economic, and trade education exchange services. At the same time, it also assists local governments, state-owned enterprises, and private enterprises to gain an in-depth understanding of the national conditions of other countries, especially countries along the “Belt and Road”, and actively build bridges for Chinese enterprises to “go global.”