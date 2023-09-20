TWP Redefines Sydney’s Workspace Landscape With Two New Cutting-edge Centres In Q1, 2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 20 September 2023 – Following its successful launch at Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney in late 2022, The Work Project (TWP) is set to expand its footprint with two new coworking centres at 100 Arthur Street and 66 Goulburn Street. Slated for opening in February 2024, these centres will feature TWP’s renowned cutting-edge coworking design, catering to professionals looking for premium workspaces outside of Sydney’s core CBD

Elevating Professional Workspaces Outside Sydney’s Core CBD

TWP will introduce a total of 1,600 square metres of flexible workspace across the lower ground and 10th floors of 100 Arthur Street in North Sydney. Visitors will be greeted at the grand entrance leading into a spacious business lounge, complete with luxurious sofas, work booths, hot desks, collaboration zones and meeting rooms. The 10th-floor office suites boast panoramic views of Sydney Harbour and the CBD.

Noeleen Goh, Head of Real Estate at TWP, expressed her confidence in the prime location of the new workspace: “With Victoria Cross Sydney Metro set to open in 2024, North Sydney is poised for significant growth. The new metro will significantly reduce the time to get between North Sydney and the City, and will add to the vibrancy of the entire North Sydney CBD. 100 Arthur Street will be well-positioned to meet the rising demand for flexible small and medium offices. The lower ground lounge and collaborative spaces will also foster networking and idea exchange among tenants and members, nurturing a community of like-minded professionals.”

Capturing Demand in Sydney’s Midtown Precinct

Situated on the 9th floor, the new TWP coworking centre att 66 Goulburn Street will comprise mainly private office suites and meeting rooms. The design will seamlessly fuse modern aesthetics with functional excellence. Conveniently located in the Midtown Precinct of Sydney’s CBD, members will benefit from the unparalleled connectivity to the transportation network via the Light Rail, Museum and Central Stations and the plethora of dining options.

Brandon Chua, TWP Australia Country Head, elaborated on the appeal of Goulburn Street: “The Midtown Precinct, with its proximity to major court buildings such as Downing Centre Courts and Family Court, is ideal for meeting the demands of legal and financial professionals. We are excited to offer a meticulously crafted premium workspace that blends inspirational design, ergonomic furniture and cutting-edge technology infrastructure to support seamless communication and productivity.”

With this expansion, TWP’s total flexible workspace in Sydney will encompass 7,000 square metres across three distinct locations.

About TWP

TWP is a global workspace provider setting new standards in ways of working. It currently operates award-winning workspaces at twelve locations in Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong, that enables today’s business executives to work, meet and host in beautifully designed spaces. Since its inception in 2016, its timeless and inspiring designs have already been included in Forbes’ list of “5 Most Beautiful Co-Working Spaces in the World” and Huffington Post’s list of “20 Best Co-Working Spaces Across the Globe”. Its mission is to create workspaces that are beautiful in form and high-performance in function. Find out more at www.theworkproject.com.