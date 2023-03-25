Malaysia Healthcare Offers Advanced Orthopaedic Treatments

Employing top-notch medical technology and expertise, Malaysia provides orthopaedic care for optimal recovery.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 24 March 2023 – Keeping pace with the current demands and trends in the healthcare industry, Malaysia Healthcare offers innovative solutions to patients with advanced orthopaedic treatments, employing top-notch medical technology and expertise.

Over the past 20 years, the orthopaedic industry has undergone significant global advancements, some of which include the use of robotics for less invasive procedures and reproducible precision, which shorten hospital stays and expedite recovery. Surgical procedure improvement solutions, such as motion preservation techniques, minimally invasive surgeries, tissue-guided surgeries and cementless joint replacements are a few of the advancements that have evolved over time to promote speedier recovery[1].

The advancement of the industry is shaped by the demand for personalised treatments and implants, as well as advancements that can expedite procedures, improve efficiency and outcomes, and facilitate the recovery and comfort of the patient are currently influencing the orthopaedic field to ensure a better patient experience.

In its commitment to offering world-class healthcare, most of Malaysia’s healthcare professionals are trained internationally, and its hospitals are equipped with the latest, cutting-edge medical facilities and equipment, ensuring that patients receive the best health treatments and services.

Robotic-assisted surgery, according to Dato’ Dr. Lee Keat Hwa, a Consultant Orthopaedic & Arthroplasty Surgeon at Island Hospital, combines robotics and artificial intelligence. Surgeons carefully examine patients’ radiographs to record the anatomy of the relevant body part. The robots will then analyse the data and help determine the best implantation method from there. “The robots are intelligent, as they assist with accurate data. Thus, we as surgeons do not have to open a big wound when performing major surgeries on patients. Instead, we can make smaller, more precise incisions. As a result, robotic-assisted surgeries have a potential to be more successful and faster than conventional orthopaedic surgery,” she added.

In the Asian population, knee arthritis is a common arthritis. As a result, we are likely to see more knee replacements than hip replacements. “I perform a lot of fast-track knee replacements, which allow patients to walk almost immediately after surgery. Typically, patients are operated on in the morning and can walk the same day,” said Dato’ Dr. Siva Kumar Ariaretnam, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Subang Jaya Medical Centre.

The benefit of this is that patients have a lower risk of complications like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Thromboembolism (VTE), which are severe blood clots in the leg. “Many patients, including those from abroad, would undoubtedly want to keep their hospital stays to a minimum while also recovering as quickly as possible. Therefore, I have also created techniques for wound closure that do not require the patient to return to the hospital for the removal of the stitches,” explained Dato’ Dr. Siva.

According to Dr. Prashant Narhari, Consultant Orthopaedic, Traumatologist & Orthopaedic Oncologist at Penang Adventist Hospital, bailout is another treatment aspect that orthopaedic surgeons undertake. “Basically, we reconstruct the limb after doing a large resection to remove a sizeable piece of the tumour from it. This is also done for severe fractures that develop in elderly people. When using a plate to treat the fracture is not an option, we will remove the broken pieces and apply an implant in their place. The patient can walk the day following surgery since we are employing an implant,” he said.

Conceived over 10 years ago, Malaysia Healthcare is the backbone that ensures the delivery of seamless end-to-end patient care. Led by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, it brings together the nation’s dual heritage of medical innovation and hospitality to provide healthcare travellers with a memorable experience from the moment they begin their enquiries until the time they head back home.

About The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 80 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.