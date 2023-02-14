Mamata claims law and order in her state better than others

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated her call to defeat the BJP in 2024, and said the country should strive to bring in a “people’s government to end anarchy”.

Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee, in an apparent reference to BJP president J P Nadda’s recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal, asserted that her state happens to have a better law and order situation than other parts of the country.

She also claimed that the BSF has “unleashed terror” in the bordering areas of the state.

“Innocent people are being killed in bordering areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings,” the CM said.

Mocking the Centre’s notification asking people to hug a cow on Valentine’s Day, which was later withdrawn, Banerjee wondered what would happen if the cow hits the person.

“If the cow hits us, what will happen? Will they (BJP) pay us compensation,” she added.

