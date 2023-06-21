Mann threatens to sue Centre over non-release of funds

In yet another point of confrontation, the Punjab government moved a resolution in the Assembly against the non-release of Rural Development Fund (RDF) by the Centre, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann threatening to move the Supreme Court if the funds aren’t released within 10 days.

Speaking on the resolution against the non-release of Rs 3,622 crore of Rural Development Fund, Mann claimed it is the right of the state which was being denied by the Centre.

“It is affecting our rural infrastructure. Captain Amarinder Singh misused the RDF that is why we are paying the price for their sins,” he alleged.

The Punjab CM further accused the Centre of “targeting” non-BJP governments and hit out at the Governor on the floor of the House. “Governors’ performance is being judged on whether they target the state governments,” said Mann, displaying the letters written to him by the Governor.

The resolution, moved by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, stated: “Due to non-release of Rural Development Fee (RDF) for the last four seasons (KMS 2021-22, RMS 2022-23, KMS 2022-23 & RMS 2023-24) by the Government of India, the rural development works of the State of Punjab are being adversely affected.”

“The Punjab Vidhan Sabha strongly condemns that… Government of India has not yet released the withheld amount of Rs 3622.40 crores towards Rural Development Fee@3% accumulated for the last four seasons on agricultural produce bought from the State of Punjab,” it added.

The resolution further stated that Punjab had created huge market infrastructure unparalleled to any other state in India. “The RDF so collected is utilized solely for the welfare of farmers of the state and development of rural infrastructure including maintenance and creation of rural mandis and rural link roads for enabling easy access in transporting agricultural produce to the nearest mandis.”

“Thus, due to non-release of Rural Development Fee by the Government of India, all the rural developmental activities in Punjab have come to a halt,’’ the resolution stated.

“This House recommends to the State Government to approach the Central Government for the release of withheld Rural Development Fee amounting Rs 3622.40 crores immediately so as to continue with the uninterrupted developmental activities for the welfare of farmers and rural population of the State of Punjab,” it read.