logo
Just in:
UAE Targets $50B In Trade With Turkey, Indonesia // Khaled bin Mohamed welcomes Kuwaiti Deputy PM in Abu Dhabi // Airport drone strike came from inside Russia // OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for OxygenOS 14 // Adrian Bradshaw named in key retail role at TRSS at Abu Dhabi Airport // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 02 Sep 2023 // INDIA to do seat-sharing in ‘accommodative spirit’ // Discover Dubai’s Skyline: 5 Unmissable Locations To Celebrate World Skyscraper Day // World News | Abu Dhabi City Municipality Conducted Training Courses and Programmes for Its Employees // Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister arrives in Abu Dhabi // Anker Unveils the Solix F3800, its Most Powerful Portable Battery // Shinde says ‘One Nation, One Election’ will save money // New Terminal To Open At Abu Dhabi International Airport In November // Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon No. 23 Most Played Xbox title // 2023 AI+Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Conference and Create@Alibaba Cloud “Intelligent Manufacturing Track” Global Finals successfully concluded // Asia Carbon Institute: A Voluntary Carbon Credit Registry in Asia Officially Established Setting the Stage for Sustainable Development with Enhanced Carbon Credit Standards // Sports Law Expert Podcast features Bricker Graydon’s Kasey Nielsen and Joel Nielsen on Legal Issues in College Athletics // Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a great month after PS Plus disappoints // Blue Fish Tales Partners with Nxt Gen Brand Marketing // BJP says bloc has no vision for nation’s development //
HomeIndia PoliticsMaratha quota protest turns violent
India Politics
0 likes

Maratha quota protest turns violent

sena ubt repeats taint jibe at fadnavis says bjp no longer vajpayee era party

At least a dozen police officers were injured after a protest for the Maratha reservation in the Jalna district of central Maharashtra turned violent on Friday as protestors resorted to stone-pelting. To disperse the crowd, police used lathi-charge and fired teargas shells at a mob at Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road. Villagers also claimed that police fired some rounds in the air, but officials did not confirm it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several vehicles were also set on fire and were vandalised, including the state transport buses.

The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community at the village since Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to people to maintain peace and announced that a committee will be set up for a high-level probe into the violence. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the police were forced to use baton-charge due to stone pelting.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), CMO said, “The incident of lathicharge on the protestors in the ongoing protest for Maratha reservation here is very unfortunate. The Collector and the Superintendent of Police have taken information about the incident and have ordered an inquiry.”

The reservation provided by the state government for the politically dominant Maratha community was quashed by the Supreme Court earlier.

The chief minister had spoken to the protesters on Wednesday, urging them to end the hunger strike, but they refused to relent, officials said.

On Thursday, shops and other commercial establishments at Wadigodri village in Ambad tehsil had remained closed, while there was a massive protest gathering at Shahgadh earlier in the week.

Additional police forces have been sent to Jalna, officials said.

With inputs from News18

The post Maratha quota protest turns violent first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
World News | Abu Dhabi City Municipality Conducted Training Courses and Programmes for Its Employees // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 02 Sep 2023 // Sports Law Expert Podcast features Bricker Graydon’s Kasey Nielsen and Joel Nielsen on Legal Issues in College Athletics // UAE, New Zealand begin discussions on CEPA // BJP says bloc has no vision for nation’s development // Jovani to debut at New York Fashion Week // Khaled bin Mohamed welcomes Kuwaiti Deputy PM in Abu Dhabi // PowerPatent to Showcase Game-Changing Generative AI Invention Disclosure to Patent Solution at SaaStr Annual 2023 // Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon No. 23 Most Played Xbox title // Global Brand Consultancy, No Middle, Expands to Dubai and UAE, With Growth Plans for Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar // Maratha quota protest turns violent // INDIA to do seat-sharing in ‘accommodative spirit’ // Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a great month after PS Plus disappoints // Abu Dhabi CP, Kuwait MoD praise bilateral ties // Closeloop Technologies is Reshaping a New Era of Business Efficiency with Advanced Salesforce and NetSuite Offerings // UAE Targets $50B In Trade With Turkey, Indonesia // Anker Unveils the Solix F3800, its Most Powerful Portable Battery // 2023 AI+Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Conference and Create@Alibaba Cloud “Intelligent Manufacturing Track” Global Finals successfully concluded // Greater China Retail Supply/Demand Trends – New concepts for a changing market // Airport drone strike came from inside Russia //