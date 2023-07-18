logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Marketplacer Extension Now Available On Adobe Commerce Marketplace

Marketplacer Honored to Be Certified a Gold Partner in New Adobe Technology Partner Program

Denver, Colorado – News Direct – 18 July 2023 – Marketplacer, a global platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, and innovators to build and rapidly grow revenue using third-party products, today announced the availability of the new Marketplacer Extension in the Adobe Commerce Marketplace. The company also announced today that it achieved Gold Partner status in Adobe’s new Adobe Technology Partner Program.

Marketplacer Adobe Commerce Extension

The new Marketplacer Extension for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source is now available as a free download in the Adobe Commerce Marketplace.

The new extension further expands the existing Adobe and Marketplacer relationship by allowing Adobe partners to customize this connector to deliver accelerated marketplace deployment for customers. This new extension connects an Adobe Commerce instance with Marketplacer to streamline integration and provide a low-friction approach to extend revenue growth.

Merchants using Adobe Commerce and Marketplacer’s extension can now create composite product catalogs combining marketplace products with their own assortment to improve the range of their catalog with low investment. The extension enables merchants to establish seller profiles and brands critical to facilitating a wide range of third-party product selling models. These integrated catalogs allow third-party products to be seamlessly used with advanced Adobe Commerce merchandising and data sharing services such as Live Search for product recommendations.

The Marketplacer Extension supports:

  • Marketplace order management, enabling split orders to be fulfilled by different sellers;
  • Order harmonization within the Marketplacer seller network, which ensures that the customer experience mirrors the standards that Adobe Commerce merchants look to deliver as brand differentiation; and,
  • A flexible financial record-keeping system that helps merchants settle transactions with confidence, whether viewing a single transaction or several years’ worth of forward and reverse transactions.

In addition, for merchants with complex technology ecosystems, the Marketplacer Extension can be combined with Marketplacer’s event-driven architecture to ensure that all systems are refreshed with the latest information.

Adobe Exchange Partner Program – Gold Status

Marketplacer is excited to reach the Gold Partner status in Adobe’s new Technology Partner Program, which was announced at Adobe Summit 2023. This designation reaffirms the tremendous business impact that the collaboration between Adobe and Marketplacer brings to merchants within the Adobe community, and allows them to drive increased revenue with marketplaces and drop-ship strategies.

“We’re excited to partner with Adobe as part of the new Adobe Technology Partner Program,” said John Mullins, Chief Alliance Officer, Marketplacer. “We continue to invest to combine the scale and efficiency of both organizations to achieve great end-customer outcomes while accelerating the growing momentum of marketplace operators and sellers moving forward.”

“Adobe’s industry leadership across Customer Experience is based on our pipeline of technology innovation and a vibrant ecosystem of partners who, like Marketplacer, add additional capabilities to our product portfolio,” said Stephen Moulton, Manager of the Adobe Technology Partner Program.

Click here for more information about the Marketplacer and Adobe Commerce collaboration.

About Marketplacer

is a global technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform equipped with all the tools and functionality needed to build successful and scalable online marketplaces at speed. Marketplacer has helped develop and deploy over 100 Marketplaces connecting over 13,000 businesses worldwide. The Marketplacer platform exists to make growth simple, from implementing marketplace strategies such as shipment from drop-ship sellers, adding new categories or third-party range extension to consolidating markets, and rolling out modern revenue models that allow businesses to grow faster and beyond the constraints of capital inventory. Visit for more information.

