Tradewind Finance Announces USD 1.45 Million Export Factoring Facility for Printing Trader in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 July 2023 – Tradewind Finance has arranged a USD 1.45 million export factoring facility for a printer in Hong Kong, a major global printing and publication center. The company sources products from mainland China and the trade facility will be used to support its exports to the UK.

Established a few years ago, the trader has earned a solid reputation in the industry and has developed relationships with various qualified buyers. However, in the printing sector, the accounts receivable turnover ratio has always been an obstacle to expanding businesses. According to industrial data from AllinPrint, at the end of 2021, the average collection period of accounts receivable for enterprises above the designated size in the printing industry reached 52.92 days, which is longer than the standard period of 49.5 days in China. Consequently, funds are frequently held in unsettled invoices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking to improve their financial position so they could grow their business, the trader contacted Tradewind because of its 23-year track record in cross-border trade finance solutions. Tradewind’s timely export factoring solution, including USD 1.45 million in funding, helped the company release cash flow tied in its receivables, enabling it to maintain smooth operations as well as its position as a leading provider in the industry.

“We are confident that our tailor-made services will meet the client’s needs, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership. With our expert support, the printing trader is set to overcome cash flow challenges and continue to thrive in its industry,” said Dickson Au, Regional CEO – Far East, at Tradewind Hong Kong.

Hashtag: #tradewindfinance #tradefinance #exportfactoring

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tradewindfinance/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world’s exporters and importers.