logo
HomePeer to PeerMastercard, Binance terminate crypto cards in some countries
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Mastercard, Binance terminate crypto cards in some countries

Mastercard and Binance have announced the termination of their crypto card programs in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Bahrain, effective September 22, 2023. The partnership allowed users to make payments in traditional currencies using their cryptocurrency holdings on Binance. The decision will not affect Mastercard’s other crypto-card partnerships.

According to court filings, bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is planning to sell, stake, and hedge its substantial crypto holdings, valued at over $3 billion, and is looking to hire Galaxy Digital as an advisor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investment firms ARK Invest and 21Shares are applying for approval for an Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF). This move comes on the heels of reports that the U.S. SEC may soon start approving such applications.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Biz Tech, Business
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Companies
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India Politics
Just in:
Birth Of A New Multipolar World Order With The Emergence Of BRICS 11 // Harnessing the power of an ecommerce license for a low-cost business in the UAE // KazMunayGas, Abu Dhabi Ports Group plan joint construction of oil tankers // SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Yepp for Innovative Fan Engagement Software Solutions // United Arab Emirates Officially Joins BRICS Group // United Arab Emirates joins BRICS Group // BJP May Not Be Able To Put Brake On Its Downhill Journey // Mastercard, Binance terminate crypto cards in some countries // John Rosemond, Best Selling Author and Revered Parenting Coach, Links ‘Father-Absent’ Homes to Anti-Social Behavior // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 25 Aug 2023 // Abu Dhabi to host USA Golf Scholarship Tournament // Yixeo: Creating a New Era in Cryptocurrency with XEOC Launch // Securing Your Warehouse: Essential Safety Measures // BI: Repatriated victims forced to live in jungle by traffickers // GUNDAM docks at THAILAND // Breaking Through will be released in Thailand on September 7th 2023 by Thongkham Films // Disclosing Yixeo’s Dubai Expansion and XEOC Cryptocurrency Launch // Oman’s visionary bitcoin endeavor: A $1.1 billion leap into the future // The MTDL Wants Liberians to Experience Free and Fair Democratic Elections on October 10, 2023 // Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to launch new flight to this city in Iran //