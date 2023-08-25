Mastercard, Binance terminate crypto cards in some countries

Mastercard and Binance have announced the termination of their crypto card programs in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Bahrain, effective September 22, 2023. The partnership allowed users to make payments in traditional currencies using their cryptocurrency holdings on Binance. The decision will not affect Mastercard’s other crypto-card partnerships.

According to court filings, bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is planning to sell, stake, and hedge its substantial crypto holdings, valued at over $3 billion, and is looking to hire Galaxy Digital as an advisor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investment firms ARK Invest and 21Shares are applying for approval for an Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF). This move comes on the heels of reports that the U.S. SEC may soon start approving such applications.

Also published on Medium.