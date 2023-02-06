MDIS Roadshow is back in 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 February 2023 – From 10 to 12 of February 2023, the MDIS Roadshow returns for its 2023 edition, featuring more than 70 industry-relevant programmes in partnership with 8 globally recognised university partners from UK and US. Held at [email protected] , this year’s roadshow will be the perfect opportunity for prospective students to discover a wide variety of diplomas and degrees. This includes excellent choices of MDIS International Foundation Diploma (IFD) programme , designed to academically prepare students with key fundamentals before they take on the next level of undergraduate study.

Nurturing Future-Ready Students for a Rapidly Changing Job Market

As the global economy continues to evolve, the demand for a constant acquisition of relevant skills, even during employment, has become essential for success. To help students prepare for this challenge head-on, MDIS offers an industry-relevant curriculum to gain a competitive edge in the working world.

Supporting this vision is the introduction of International Foundation Diploma (IFD) programme, a foundational course that prepares students with the prerequisites needed to pursue degree-level study in their course of choice. It is available across various disciplines such as Business, Engineering, Fashion & Design, Technology, Psychology, Media & Communications, Tourism & Hospitality and Life Sciences.

What’s more, students are taught by experienced lecturers with many years of industry experience to ensure that you get the best learning outcome.

Join Us at the MDIS Roadshow 2023

Not only will the MDIS Roadshow 2023 be an excellent opportunity for prospective students to explore a range of disciplines and gain a free one-on-one education consultation. In addition, prospective students may enjoy a 100% fee waiver should they sign up during the promotional period subject to meeting terms and conditions. The MDIS Roadshow 2023 will also feature favourites from previous years, like limited-edition roadshow goodies, a spin & win, and many more.

About MDIS

Founded in 1956, the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) is one of Singapore’s oldest not-for-profit professional institutes for lifelong learning. MDIS offers internationally-accredited courses in Business and Management, Engineering, Fashion and Design, Health and Nursing, Information Technology, Languages and Education, Life Sciences, Media and Communications, Psychology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, and Safety and Environmental Management. These programmes are offered in collaboration with renowned universities in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. MDIS also has set a proven track record of preparing students to excel in the Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education (Ordinary and Advanced Level), Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Cambridge International Lower Secondary, through its comprehensive preparatory courses.