Mead Johnson Nutrition HK’s “We CAN Protect the Future” Formula Cans Recycling Program Returns

Mobilizes parents to adopt recycling to build a sustainable future for the next generation and simultaneously earn shopping vouchers.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 June 2022 – Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (“Mead Johnson”) is bringing back the “We CAN Protect the Future” Formula Cans Recycling Program together with the 24-hour online shopping mall HKTVmall (“HKTVmall”) and the World Green Organization (“WGO”) from 15 June to 31 July 2022. The rewarding program encourages parents to make recycling a part of their lives at the same time earning shopping vouchers and taking measures to build a sustainable future for the next generation in a convenient way.

“At Mead Johnson, we are committed to helping parents give their children the best start in life. A green and sustainable future is an inevitable part of this promise,” said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited. “We launched the program last year and successfully recycled around 5,800 used formula cans and reduce environmental burden. We also encouraged parents to lead a greener life. We hope the new phase of the program can motivate more parents to join hands in taking action for a sustainable future.”

The third phase of “We CAN Protect the Future” will be held from 15 June until 31 July 2022, and it will be executed in two parts[1]. Parents can bring clean formula cans for recycling to 35 designated HKTVmall O2O shops every Monday and Wednesday before 4pm, and redeem e-vouchers[2] for online shopping. To further encourage more families to develop a recycling habit and build a greener and cleaner future with the next generation, the new phase has included collection points at districts with more families concentrated to meet the needs of parents.

Ms. Jelly Zhou, Chief Executive Officer (Hong Kong) at Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, said, “HKTVmall is dedicated to raising Hong Kong citizens’ quality of life by taking care of their daily needs. We are delighted to partner with Mead Johnson again and utilize our extensive O2O network to enhance parents’ environmental awareness in a convenient way for them. This time, there are 35 collection points, with nine new O2O shops added to the list including four HKTVmall Supermarkets. We hope that the extensive network of collection points will encourage more parents to join the formula can recycling force.”

WGO continues to provide professional advice on the recycling process as the supporting organization. Dr. William Yu, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the World Green Organization, said, “We are grateful to partner with two of Hong Kong’s favorite brands to enhance the public’s environmental awareness. We look forward to encouraging more citizens to participate in the recycling program and adopt a greener lifestyle.”

[1] The first e-vouchers distribution period begins from 15 to 27 June 2022, and the vouchers are valid from 15 to 30 June 2022. The second distribution period will commence from 28 June to 31 July 2022, and the vouchers will be valid from 28 June to 3 August 2022.

[2] From 15 June to 31 July, participants will receive one e-voucher (HK$300 discount on HK$900 spending on select Mead Johnson’s products) upon returning one cleaned formula can. They can use the e-voucher at the HKTVmall Mead Johnson Nutrition Official Store. Each person can redeem at most 4 vouchers per day. The voucher will be distributed on a first come first served basis while quantities last. For further details please check with the on-duty staff. All offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions. All e-vouchers are not applicable to stage 1 infant formula. Terms and conditions: https://bit.ly/3Myg7QN

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century. Since its founding in 1905, the renowned infant and child nutrition brand has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world’s children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.

Excellent quality has helped Mead Johnson Nutrition earn the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous approach, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped establish a good brand image.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has been in Hong Kong for half a century. It provides Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.

Mead Johnson Nutrition’s scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing their efforts on the formula for children with special nutrition needs. Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists on producing the formula for children with metabolic disorders, giving them hope.

For more information, visit http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/

#MeadJohnsonNutrition

About HKTVmall

HKTVmall is the largest 24-hour online shopping mall in Hong Kong and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (SEHK: 1137). HKTVmall provides one-stop shop services including online shopping, marketing & digital advertising, big data analysis, smart logistics & fulfilment as well as physical O2O stores, and to transform all business operation, trading, retail, finance and daily life onto a single digital online platform to establish a unique digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.hktv.com.hk.

About World Green Organisation

The World Green Organisation (WGO) is an independent non-governmental organization concerned with environmental conservation and environmentally related livelihood and economic affairs. It provides a holistic approach to a fully integrated three-pronged solution that combines social, environmental, and economic dimensions for a paradigm shift towards low-carbon and climate-resilient development pathways.

Through science-based policy research and community projects, the WGO aims to enhance the quality of the environment, promote a greener economy, and improve people’s livelihoods. In particular, it will focus on the social concerns of underprivileged groups and on the creation of a green economy to help realize its vision of sustainable development.

For more information, visit www.thewgo.org/website/eng/.

