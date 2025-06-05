OPPO Licenses Cellular Standard-Essential Patents to Volkswagen Group for Connected Vehicles

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2025 – Leading smart device company OPPO today announced the signing of a global patent licensing agreement with Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (hereafter referred to as Volkswagen) to license OPPO’s cellular standard-essential patents portfolio to the group, including 5G. Under the agreement, OPPO’s cellular standard-essential patents will be licensed to Volkswagen to enhance user experiences for its connected vehicle offerings across its global product lineup.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Volkswagen through this patent licensing agreement,” said Vincent Lin, Head of Patent Licensing at OPPO. “Volkswagen IP team’s hard work and foresights in recognizing the value of this cooperation are highly appreciated. This partnership is further recognition of OPPO’s leadership in cellular technology innovation and our commitment to creating a long-term, healthy and sustainable intellectual property ecosystem that empowers long-term innovation and industry growth.”

“The partnership with OPPO is an example of efficient, respectful, business focused collaboration in the space of licensing of Standard Essential Patents,” said Robin Cefai, Chief IP Licensing Officer at Volkswagen. It illustrates Volkswagen’s willingness to recognize the value of IP and find sustainable solutions for all parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking OPPO’s first ever bilateral patent licensing agreement with a connected-car company, the collaboration reflects the broader adaption of OPPO’s cellular standard-essential technologies beyond smartphones, especially in the automotive sector. OPPO’s 5G SEPs are currently distributed in over 40 countries and regions globally, and according to LexisNexis® IPlytics, a leading patent analytics platform, OPPO ranked eighth globally in overall 5G patent strength as of January 2025.

As of March 2025, OPPO has filed over 113,000 patent applications and holds more than 62,000 granted patents globally. OPPO continues to invest in core technology areas including 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, charging, imaging, and video, reinforcing its position as a global leader in innovation and high-value intellectual property.

Hashtag: #OPPO #Business

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.