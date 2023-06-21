logo
Just in:
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Media intelligence firm CARMA continues Asia expansion with Indonesia launch

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 21 June 2023 – Global media intelligence company CARMA has launched in Indonesia as part of its on-going expansion in Asia.

CARMA Asia Managing Director, Andrew Nicholls, describes Indonesia as both an important market for existing CARMA clients, and a key growth opportunity with “a vibrant media and PR industry“.

The company has named Amira Kanifah to lead business development from Jakarta. She brings over ten years’ experience in market research in Asia with companies like Nielsen and Kantar.

Nicholls adds, “I’m looking forward to working with Amira to better serve our clients and support our expansion plans in Indonesia. Her track record in the market as a trusted advisor to organisations and her local network will extend CARMA’s reputation as a leader in software and research solutions.”

CARMA combines media and research expertise with cutting edge technology to analyse social, digital, print, and broadcast data in over 100 languages. Services are customised to address individual objectives of PR teams, such as evaluating the performance of PR campaigns, analysing the competitor landscape, or monitoring brand sentiment.

The company operates across five continents, with clients spanning a diversity of sectors including automotive, defence, finance and hospitality.

CARMA Group CEO, Mazen Nahawi, added, “Asia has shown tremendous growth for CARMA and has grown in a relatively short space of time to become one of our key markets, globally. Our expansion into Indonesia underpins a deepening of CARMA’s commitment to the region.”
Hashtag: #CARMA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CARMA

CARMA is a global media intelligence and market research solutions provider.

We offer the most comprehensive monitoring services across print, broadcast, online and social media bringing clarity and insight to the complex media landscape, supported by our integrated primary research capabilities and consultancy, to empower organisations to make better business decisions and demonstrate ROI.

With over 600 employees across five continents and 20 countries, combined with our technology, expertise and client service, CARMA delivers what matters.

Discover CARMA’s suite of solutions, our team of experts, and the work we do.

