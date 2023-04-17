logo
India
Minister claims BJP will win 350-plus seats in 2024

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has claimed that the BJP will win more than 350 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections, with Narendra Modi becoming prime minister for another term.

Choubey, who was in Ranchi on Sunday to highlight various initiatives taken by the public distribution and environment departments, also said “corrupt leaders” are trying to mislead the people of the country “through a nexus”.

“But, they don’t know that people are with PM Modi. After the 2024 elections, Modi will again become prime minister and the BJP will win 350-plus Lok Sabha seats,” he asserted.

Alleging that corruption was at its “peak” under the rule of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, Choubey said “the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state and unemployment has increased”.

“The Jharkhand government is anti-people… Over 5,000 rape cases have been registered, and altogether 5,258 murders took place under the current regime,” Choubey, the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, claimed.

He also raised concern over the rising human-elephant conflicts in Jharkhand, and criticised the state government for the compensation amount in case of death in an elephant attack.

“In Jharkhand, only Rs 4 lakh is given, while it is Rs 15 lakh in Karnataka. We urge the state government to increase the ex gratia to at least Rs 5 lakh,” he added.

With inputs from News18

