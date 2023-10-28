logo
Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030

NEW DELHI: The ministry of power and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) announced a revision to the Energy Conservation Act of 2001 on Wednesday, setting ambitious renewable energy consumption benchmarks for specified consumers until the financial year ending 2030.

According to the notification, the BEE will shoulder the responsibility of data management. “The Bureau will be responsible for maintaining and submitting data on renewable energy utilization by the designated consumer(s) to the Central Government,” it stated, underscoring the enhanced focus on compliance and monitoring.

From April 2024, energy derived from Wind Power Projects initiated after March 31, 2024, along with energy from Hydro Power Projects, including Pump Storage and Small Hydro Projects post this date, will be the focal point. Moreover, the Central Government could potentially approve energy sourcing from hydro renewable projects abroad.

Highlighting distributed renewable energy, the notification underscores energy from renewable endeavors below a 10 MW capacity, which also includes a variety of solar setups.

In addressing potential yearly deficits in renewable energy consumption, the guidelines offer a remedy. “Surplus consumption in other renewable energies can be used to counterbalance any deficits in wind or hydro energy consumption,” the official document detailed.

Furthermore, stipulated consumers, whether engaged in open access or operating captive power plants, are bound to the renewable energy targets, even if their energy sources aren’t fossil-based.

Non-compliance comes with repercussions. “Any failure to meet specified renewable energy consumption targets will be treated as non-compliance. Penalties, as set by section 26 of the Act, will be levied,” the notification cautioned.

With these changes, the Indian government seems to be reinforcing its commitment to promoting renewable energy consumption and ensuring a sustainable future for the country.

Source: The Economic Times

The post Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030 first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

