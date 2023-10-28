logo
Just in:
Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry // India’s First National Trade Union AITUC Approaches Its Foundation On October 31 // AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira // US To Withdraw Key Proposal On Digital Trade // P-Notes Investment Continues To Swell For Seventh Month On Robust Macros // Government Hints Against Hike In Fuel Prices // Air India Appoints Klaus Goersch As Chief Operations Officer // RBI To Call Out Liquidity Skew With Bankers // Unilever Flags Pricing Pressure In India As Inflation Eases // SHARP Corporation’s Grand 111th Anniversary Event in Singapore Merges Sincerity, Creativity, and Innovation with the Official Launch of SHARP NEC Display Products Across Asia // Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Leaders of Today for Tomorrow 2023 class at HCT // Narendra Modi Is In Contest Against The Congress In All Five Assemblies Polls // 1st AI Summit: What it means for investors // Reimagining Copy Trading with AI-Powered TradeGPT: Bybit // Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030 // Sustainable Solutions: The Importance of Wastewater Treatment // Continuing Hostilities To Evidence Based Studies Mark Nine Years Of Modi Regime // UAE onsite visit confirmed during FATF Plenary in Paris // Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidelines of 13th WTO Ministerial Conference // Isha, Akash, Anant Get Shareholders’ Approval To Be Appointed On RIL Board //
HomeIndia PoliticsSAIL Chhattisgarh Arm Makes Special Rods For Mumbai Coastal Road Project
India Politics
0 likes

SAIL Chhattisgarh Arm Makes Special Rods For Mumbai Coastal Road Project

sail chhattisgarh arm makes special rods for mumbai coastal road project

RAIPUR: Steel Authority of India Limited’s (SAIL) Chhattisgarh arm Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has developed a new product to be used in the high-speed Mumbai coastal road project.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a visit to customer premises in Mumbai last month, the contractor (involved in the project) desired that wire rod mill, if possible, should produce TMT Fe-550D wire rods, a senior SAIL official said. “A new product of TMT-8mm, Fe-550D was developed for the first time from an old WRM in C-Strand at SAIL-BSP,” a BSP spokesperson said, adding the product would help in earning extra revenue compared to the base grade Fe500D for SAIL-BSP.

For developing the new product, steel melting shop III produced the required heat with rich chemistry of carbon and manganese, the spokesperson said. The input billets cast with that material help the TMT bars achieve the required strength and optimum ductility with existing parameters.

The rolling parameters like furnace temperature, laying head temperature, water quenching parameters, and a number of hot turns at the ends of coils were monitored and recorded during rolling. The online samples of the first three coils were taken and sent for mechanical testing.

“The online results were a bit higher than the required value so few adjustments were done in quenching parameters. The developed quality was successfully rolled in C-Strand for the next two days to produce 1,477 tons of TMT Fe-550D with the required mechanical properties,” the spokesperson added.

One of the prestigious road projects being constructed in India’s financial capital, the 8-lane under construction Mumbai coastal road project will be 29.20-km long and run along Mumbai’s western coastline connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarded contracts for the project in four packages in October 2018. According to officials, Larsen and Toubro was awarded package 1 and 4 at a cost of Rs 7,489 crore and a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company (55 per cent) and Hyundai Development Company (45 per cent) was awarded package 2 and 3 at a cost of Rs 2,126 crore.

The coastal road is likely to be used by 130,000 vehicles daily, and is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and the Western Suburbs from 2 hours to just 40 minutes. The first phase, which is under-construction, is a 10.58 km section from Princess Street flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The 19.22 km second phase will connect Bandra end of the BWSL and Kandivali.

Source: Business Standard

The post SAIL Chhattisgarh Arm Makes Special Rods For Mumbai Coastal Road Project first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Investment Insights
Just in:
Government Hints Against Hike In Fuel Prices // 1st AI Summit: What it means for investors // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 28 Oct 2023 // UAE onsite visit confirmed during FATF Plenary in Paris // The 2024 SDLG Global Dealer Summit was Successfully Held // Unilever Flags Pricing Pressure In India As Inflation Eases // P-Notes Investment Continues To Swell For Seventh Month On Robust Macros // India’s First National Trade Union AITUC Approaches Its Foundation On October 31 // Ministry Of Power And BEE Unfold New Renewable Roadmap For 2030 // Hainan Boao Hope City Pioneering Unique Medical Policies and Driving Collaboration with Denmark’s Biopharmaceutical Industry // Continuing Hostilities To Evidence Based Studies Mark Nine Years Of Modi Regime // Reimagining Copy Trading with AI-Powered TradeGPT: Bybit // Isha, Akash, Anant Get Shareholders’ Approval To Be Appointed On RIL Board // Resurgent Congress Is Confident Before Assembly Elections // Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidelines of 13th WTO Ministerial Conference // India, Other WTO Members Criticise EU, UK On Steel Safeguard Measures // Govt Hikes Allocation Of Wheat Under Open Market Sale Scheme // SHARP Corporation’s Grand 111th Anniversary Event in Singapore Merges Sincerity, Creativity, and Innovation with the Official Launch of SHARP NEC Display Products Across Asia // AM/NS India Plans To Develop Greenfield Jetty Near Hazira // Air India Appoints Klaus Goersch As Chief Operations Officer //