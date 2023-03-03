Modi attributes NE results to people’s faith in democracy

After the BJP returned to power in Tripura and Nagaland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the results in the northeast showed people’s faith in democracy and also shared the “secret” behind the party’s success.

“The results of the northeast are a result of the hard work of BJP workers. These results have so many messages for the world. It shows people’s faith in democracy and democratic institutions,” said PM Modi in his address to party workers.

“I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP Karyakartas of these three states. It isn’t easy to work in the northeast, and therefore a special thank is due to them.”

The BJP swept Tripura and is set to form government in Nagaland with ally NDPP. In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party winning 26 seats in a 60-member assembly.