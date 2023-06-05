logo
Just in:
De Beers on Pace to Deliver on Ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals and Create Enduring Positive Impact for People and The Planet // Erdogan’s Presidential Win Is A Clear Loss For People Of Turkiye // Skyborn Renewables appoints Stine Würtz Jepsen as CHRO // Rail minister says no time for politics after spat with Mamata // Hamed bin Zayed attends Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence class of 2023 commencement ceremony // Row over Karnataka minister’s remark on cow slaughter // SEDD concludes ‘Leaders Programme’ for its employees // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 05 Jun 2023 // Rare show of appreciation for Modi from Sam Pitroda // NetDragon Websoft Inc. Was Invited To Participate In The 18th United Nations Vesak Day and Developed The “UN Vesak Day Metaverse” // Kingdee Ranked First in aPaaS in China. Innovation Summit on 7 June to Showcase the Latest Digital Transformation Technologies. // Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’ // GSS 2023 goes online with month-long Great Shopee Sale starting 6.6 // No intent to address safety lapse: Kharge tells Modi // Rare Trader creates professional training to dispel myths Gold investment may become a new market trend for safe-haven // Labour Market Recovery Still Under Hostage Of Multiple Crises // Ahmed bin Mohammed reviews progress of key projects being implemented under Hatta Master Development Plan // Prince Holding Group and CanCham Explore Synergies for Future Partnerships in Cambodia // Sibal cites govt inadequacies behind Odisha rail tragedy // July 23 General Election In Spain Is The Test Of Left For Its Political Survival //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaModi driving car looking into rearview mirror, says Rahul
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Modi driving car looking into rearview mirror, says Rahul

rahul gandhi.jpeg 168552386316x9 1

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the BJP and RSS are “incapable” of looking at the future and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rearview mirror which will lead to “one accident after another.”

Gandhi addressed a massive community event at the Javits Centre organised by the Indian Overseas Congress – USA on Sunday as he wrapped up his US visit that included trips to San Francisco and Washington DC.

“Back home we have a problem, and I will tell you the problem. BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking at the future. They’re incapable. Unse aap kuch bhi poocho, woh peeche ki aur dekhte hain (You ask anything they look into the past),” he said.

He said that if you ask the BJP why a train accident happened, they will say the Congress Party did such and such thing 50 years ago, taking a swipe at the government following the Odisha train accident, one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.

The accident involving three trains has left around 275 dead and brought into focus the issue of railway safety. There has been a demand for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from some quarters.

Gandhi said that if you ask the BJP why they removed the periodic table from the textbooks, they will refer to what the Congress party did 60 years ago.

“Their immediate response” is to look back,” he said, adding that one cannot drive a car by looking only in the rearview mirror as that will only lead to “one accident after another.” “That is the phenomenon of Narendra Modi ji. He is trying to drive the Indian car and he only looks in the rearview mirror. And then he does not understand why this car is crashing, not moving forward. And it’s the same idea with the BJP, with the RSS, all of them.

“You listen to them. You listen to their ministers. If you listen to the Prime Minister, you will never find them talking about the future. They will only talk about the past and they will always blame somebody else for the past,” he said amidst applause from the Congress party members.

He said that when a train accident happened when the Congress party was in power, it did not say “it is the fault of the British that the train has crashed. No. The Congress minister remember said it is my responsibility the train has crashed. I’m resigning,” Gandhi said.

He said the fight going on in India is a fight between two ideologies in which on one side you have Mahatma Gandhi and on the other side there is Nathuram Godse.

“There is a fight going on back home – a fight between two ideologies. One that we represent and the other of course that the BJP and the RSS represent. I think the simplest way to describe this fight is on one side you have Mahatma Gandhi and on the other side, you have Nathuram Godse,” the 52-year-old former Congress president said at the community event.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress leader said that on one side there is a “brave man”, “NRI like you. In fact, probably the most impactful NRI that India has had in many, many years. Humble man, a simple man, but a man who believed in the future, who believed in India, propagated non-violence and search for the truth. That’s the ideology that we follow. That’s the ideology that all of you follow in this room.

“And then on the other side, Nathuram Godse, violent, angry, unable to face the reality of his own life. The reason he shot Gandhi was that he could not face his own life. And so, he had to take his anger out on somebody, and he chose to take his anger out on the man who represented the essence of India,” Gandhi, the former MP, said.

He said while Gandhi was open-minded and modern, Godse only spoke of the past.

“He was angry, hateful, and frankly he was scared. At the heart, he was a coward.” He added that the challenge in India is that “there is an attack on the democratic structure of our country.

“Full-scale attack on our institutions, on our judiciary, on our media, and it is your responsibility and our responsibility to defend the idea of India,” Gandhi said.

“The central piece of the idea of India is our Constitution and our democracy. Modern India cannot exist without our Constitution and without our democracy,” he said.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post Modi driving car looking into rearview mirror, says Rahul first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
July 23 General Election In Spain Is The Test Of Left For Its Political Survival // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sun, 04 Jun 2023 // Mehbooba gets a passport after three-year wait // Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-ku Ranks #1 In Movie Star Brand Reputation In Korea // NetDragon Websoft Inc. Was Invited To Participate In The 18th United Nations Vesak Day and Developed The “UN Vesak Day Metaverse” // Erdogan’s Presidential Win Is A Clear Loss For People Of Turkiye // Skyborn Renewables appoints Stine Würtz Jepsen as CHRO // Rahul says people of India, and not just Cong, will defeat BJP // Premium Pet Supplies Expo 2023 Officially Opens // Prince Holding Group and CanCham Explore Synergies for Future Partnerships in Cambodia // Sibal cites govt inadequacies behind Odisha rail tragedy // GSS 2023 goes online with month-long Great Shopee Sale starting 6.6 // Labour Market Recovery Still Under Hostage Of Multiple Crises // Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Group // Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’ // Abdullah bin Zayed attends wedding ceremony of Khalfan Mohamed Saeed Al Mutawa’ // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 05 Jun 2023 // SEDD concludes ‘Leaders Programme’ for its employees // Rare Trader creates professional training to dispel myths Gold investment may become a new market trend for safe-haven // De Beers on Pace to Deliver on Ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals and Create Enduring Positive Impact for People and The Planet //