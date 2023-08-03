logo
HomeIndiaModi tells party MPs to be wary of opposition’s bait
India
0 likes

Modi tells party MPs to be wary of opposition’s bait

on muharram pm narendra modi pays tribute to imam hussain recalls his sacrifices

Addressing a gathering of MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday once again advised the lawmakers to watch their public statements to avoid controversies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stay away from controversy and controversial statements. Do not speak out of turn or without any context,” he is said to have told the MPs, cautioning them against Opposition’s “attempts to provoke” them.

“The Opposition is frustrated and will make various attempts to provoke you. Therefore, it is important for Members of Parliament to understand the value of each spoken word and not fall into any trap,” he reportedly added.

PM Modi has in the past advised BJP MPs to “stay away from mics” and focus on the work assigned to them. The BJP top brass has often stated that “unnecessary remarks” on cultures, communities and cinema are no-go zones for its leaders.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur had forced the Prime Minister to say he would never be able to forgive her for the statements.

In May last year, BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma triggered a massive controversy that transcended India’s borders with objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad. She was eventually suspended from the party.

The Prime Minister had addressed the NDA lawmakers as part of efforts to boost coordination among its constituents and shape the ruling bloc’s strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting was held on Wednesday with MPs from eastern region of Uttar Pradesh. The second meeting was with the alliance members from South, which included Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The first meeting was hosted by senior minister in the Modi government, Mahendra Nath Pandey, along with the Union minister Anupriya Patel. Prime Minister Modi is also an MP from the eastern UP region, representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.

With inputs from News18

The post Modi tells party MPs to be wary of opposition’s bait first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
India
Featured
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Abu Dhabi Consolidates Real Estate Assets Under $12 Billion Firm // RedHill Biopharma Announces Talicia Approved in the United Arab Emirates and First Commercial Order Outside the U.S. // Etihad will launch flights between Boston and Abu Dhabi // Top Abu Dhabi firms propose mega merger worth Dhs44b // Louvre Abu Dhabi to host ‘A Call From Space’ with Sultan Al Neyadi // Ukraine attacks Russian high rise again // Latea Boba House is coming to Abu Dhabi // It is amazing: Indian actor Ranveer Singh calls Abu Dhabi a ‘perfect place’ to be this summer // Haryana panel to study social media activity before violence // Iran shuts down for 48 hours due to excessive heat // K-State Traveling to Israel, Abu Dhabi August 9-20 // ‘Youth at COP28’ session addresses sustainability and climate action // Abu Dhabi’s Miral & ADGMA to establish educational program for Emirati talent // Etihad Airways Announces New Abu Dhabi-Boston Flight // Modi tells party MPs to be wary of opposition’s bait // Catch Al Neyadi in live call at Louvre Abu Dhabi // Opposition rift boosts govt hopes on Delhi bill // World News | Abu Dhabi Police Win 19 Gold Medals in World Police and Fire Games 2023 in Canada // TDRA launches its ‘TDRA Podcast’ // ERC supports efforts to extinguish wildfires in Syria //